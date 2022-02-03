Dignitas signs Philadelphia Eagles’ Boston Scott to Rocket League roster

This deal makes Scott the first athlete from the NFL to also be actively competing in esports.

Dignitas has signrd Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott to the organization’s Rocket League roster.

Scott, who has been a member of the Eagles organization since 2018, is now the first active NFL player to venture into esports as a competitive player.

The announcement was officially made at the Philadelphia 76ers game tonight against the Washington Wizards, where Scott rang the bell ahead of tipoff, likely due to Sixers ownership also owning Dignitas. A video introducing him alongside Dignitas’ other RL players was uploaded after the initial reveal.

“Man, I’m so excited for this incredible opportunity to join a prestigious organization like Dignitas, home of the world’s best Rocket League team,” Scott said. “I’m ready to join the squad. Let’s see what happens. Let’s ride baby.”

Before this deal, Scott was already very active in promoting various esports events around the Philadelphia area. He also frequently tweets about the Rocket League Championship Series.

Dignitas has historically been one of the most dominant teams in competitive RL, fielding multiple rosters that have remained atop the global rankings since 2018, outside of a period of strictly online play in 2020. And since bringing on Kyle “Scrub Killa” Robertson last August to join Joris “Joreuz” Robben and Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton, the team has held onto the second seed within Europe’s RLCS regional rankings.

Scott joins the team as both a player and content creator, though Dignitas has not specified anything beyond that.