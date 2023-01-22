Rocket League pro uses boost IRL to score epic touchdown in NFL playoffs

On Saturday, Rocket League pro Boston Scott impressed fans of both football and esports. The Philadelphia Eagles running back scored a touchdown in an important NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New York Giants. In doing so, Scott helped his team secure a 38-7 victory to advance to the NFC Championship.

Although football fans may not be aware of Scott’s presence in the gaming community, gamers on Twitter were quick to point out the duality of the pro football player and gamer.

In the clip, Scott is shown making his way to the endzone to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. The commentator calls him “a Giant killer in his career.”

THATS A PRO GAMER SCORING A TOUCHDOWN IN THE NFL PLAYOFFS. BOSTON SCOTT EAGLES RUNNING BACK AND ROCKET LEAGUE PLAYER FOR DIGNITAS pic.twitter.com/9XDMVZY38r — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 22, 2023

The 27-year-old signed with Dignitas as a competitive Rocket League player back in 2022. He is currently listed as a sub for their team. Although the game is centered around soccer-like rules, the pro football player is in the top 0.52% of all Rocket League players, according to his profile on the Dignitas website.

Our Rocket League team just became more stacked. 💪



Welcome to @DignitasRL, @BostonScott2 – the first two sport NFL and Rocket League pro! pic.twitter.com/avrrDgBbds — Dignitas (@dignitas) February 3, 2022

Scott has been with the Eagles since 2018 and continues to be a solid presence on the team. As the Eagles continue their journey to Super Bowl LVII, esports fans will have their eyes on Scott for more clips and highlights on and off the field.