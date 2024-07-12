Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
robox tornado simulator art
Image via Roblox
Category:
Roblox
Codes

Tornado Simulator codes (July 2024)

Sweep them up.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 07:17 am

When you are not devouring trees, buildings, and objects in Roblox Tornado Simulator, you are likely looking for ways to make more money to make the most of your experience.

Recommended Videos

You aren’t the only tornado in the server, after all, so it’s a race to see which tornado can get the biggest and eat the most before others rise through the leaderboard. Think about games like agar.io, etc, that took over the internet at one point.

To help in your quest to rise through the ranks, be sure to use some of these codes to get some extra cash.

All Roblox working Tornado Simulator codes

tornado simulator in-game art
Devour it all. Imager via Roblox

Codes in Tornado Simulator mainly offer money you can use to purchase upgrades, with new ones appearing occasionally as the game reaches new milestones. Here are the currently working codes in Tornado Simulator.

  • Vortex – 15k Cash
  • Whirling – 10k Cash

How to redeem Roblox Tornado Simulator codes

To redeem codes in Tornado Simulator in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. At the top of the screen, there should be a Gift Box button while playing.
  2. Clicking it should load up the code menu that says “Game Rewards” on it.
  3. Enter the code you want to use and then click the Redeem button
  4. So long as the code is active, you should get your rewards.

Remember that all codes are case and character-sensitive, so if you are typing codes differently than how they appear above, they might not work. Some codes might also expire every month or when new codes are added, so be sure to check back now and again for new codes to use to maximize your experience.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter