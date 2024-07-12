Tornado Simulator codes (July 2024)

When you are not devouring trees, buildings, and objects in Roblox Tornado Simulator, you are likely looking for ways to make more money to make the most of your experience.

You aren’t the only tornado in the server, after all, so it’s a race to see which tornado can get the biggest and eat the most before others rise through the leaderboard. Think about games like agar.io, etc, that took over the internet at one point.

To help in your quest to rise through the ranks, be sure to use some of these codes to get some extra cash.

All Roblox working Tornado Simulator codes

Devour it all. Imager via Roblox

Codes in Tornado Simulator mainly offer money you can use to purchase upgrades, with new ones appearing occasionally as the game reaches new milestones. Here are the currently working codes in Tornado Simulator.

Vortex – 15k Cash

– 15k Cash Whirling – 10k Cash

How to redeem Roblox Tornado Simulator codes

To redeem codes in Tornado Simulator in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

At the top of the screen, there should be a Gift Box button while playing. Clicking it should load up the code menu that says “Game Rewards” on it. Enter the code you want to use and then click the Redeem button So long as the code is active, you should get your rewards.

Remember that all codes are case and character-sensitive, so if you are typing codes differently than how they appear above, they might not work. Some codes might also expire every month or when new codes are added, so be sure to check back now and again for new codes to use to maximize your experience.

