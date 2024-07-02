How to PvP in Sol’s RNG

Sol’s RNG new update added a PvP option alongside new auras, new merchants, several achievements, and more. There isn’t much you can do with it right now, but you can fight your friends and other players open to PvP.

How to enable PvP in Sol’s RNG

You need luck to be able to play PvP. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Anyone can enable PvP in the options, which will then let you deal damage to other players—and let them damage you. You just have to open the settings by clicking on the cog icon on the left side of the screen, then click on the empty square next to the PvP option with the two crossed swords icon.

You’ll notice just enabling PvP won’t change anything; you’ll also need an Aura that has an ability to be able to deal damage. Right now, there are only four Auras that can be used in PvP in Roblox‘s Soul’s RNG: Zeus, Chromatic Genesis, Impeached, and Archangel.

Zeus is a one in 4,500,000 Aura that can deal 15 damage if the other player is hit by the lightning bolt. Chromatic Genesis is a mutation of the Chromatic Aura and is much more difficult to get with a chance of one in 99,999,999 and deals 32 in damage with a cinematic punch. Impeached is a bit more difficult to roll, with a huge one in 200,000,000 chance. Itdeals 30 in damage with the Sword of Betrayal. Lastly, you have a one in 250,000,000 chance of rolling Archangel but it deals the most amount of damage. It makes three progressively bigger explosions that deal 12 in damage, totaling 36 damage to health.

