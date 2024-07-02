Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A group of Sol's RNG players.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Category:
Roblox

How to PvP in Sol’s RNG

You need the right Auras.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 07:57 pm

Sol’s RNG new update added a PvP option alongside new auras, new merchants, several achievements, and more. There isn’t much you can do with it right now, but you can fight your friends and other players open to PvP.

Recommended Videos

How to enable PvP in Sol’s RNG

The PvP option in Sol's RNG.
You need luck to be able to play PvP. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Anyone can enable PvP in the options, which will then let you deal damage to other players—and let them damage you. You just have to open the settings by clicking on the cog icon on the left side of the screen, then click on the empty square next to the PvP option with the two crossed swords icon.

You’ll notice just enabling PvP won’t change anything; you’ll also need an Aura that has an ability to be able to deal damage. Right now, there are only four Auras that can be used in PvP in Roblox‘s Soul’s RNG: Zeus, Chromatic Genesis, Impeached, and Archangel.

Zeus is a one in 4,500,000 Aura that can deal 15 damage if the other player is hit by the lightning bolt. Chromatic Genesis is a mutation of the Chromatic Aura and is much more difficult to get with a chance of one in 99,999,999 and deals 32 in damage with a cinematic punch. Impeached is a bit more difficult to roll, with a huge one in 200,000,000 chance. Itdeals 30 in damage with the Sword of Betrayal. Lastly, you have a one in 250,000,000 chance of rolling Archangel but it deals the most amount of damage. It makes three progressively bigger explosions that deal 12 in damage, totaling 36 damage to health.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.