cat pushing trolley in walmart discovered
Image via Walmart
Category:
Roblox

Roblox players can now place Walmart orders to their doorstep without closing the game

We can make Walmart purchases directly in Roblox.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 11:40 pm

Roblox and the retail megacorporation Walmart have teamed up to create Walmart Discovered, a place in Roblox where players can make real-life purchases that will then be sent straight to their doors, eliminating the need to leave Roblox to shop online.

Recommended Videos

Roblox has always been pretty progressive in implementing new virtual spaces and features, and with Walmart Discovered, players can now shop while gaming. According to a post from Digiday on April 29, players can see a virtual twin of the items they’d in the real-life Walmart stores within the Roblox Walmart Discovered Store.

items for sale in walmart discovered
I wonder if there’s a price limit? Image via Walmart

While this is pretty exciting and a whole new concept, there is a concern for young children who play Roblox going to Walmart Discovered and buying anything and everything. To combat this in the early days, Walmart Discovered is only available to those playing in the United States and can only be accessed by those 13 or older.

However, as long as the player is over 13, has access to a credit card (not Robux), and is located in the U.S., they can access Walmart Discovered and make purchases. Justin Breton, the director of brand experiences and strategic partnerships, stated the checkout process is “all powered by a Walmart API that handles all of the information super securely.” So, there are some security measures in place.

Concerns aside, it’s a fairly interesting approach to bringing real-life stores to virtual spaces. But, given the history of young children commandeering their parents’ cards to buy items and spending thousands of dollars, it may not be such a good idea.

For those who earn their own money, have been given approvals by their parents, or are simply just adults who can spend money however they please, it’s fun to see a real-world virtual item store featuring items such as the following, which have been blockified and are purchasable in Walmart Discovered:

So, if you’ve ever wanted to make a purchase at Walmart while playing Roblox (and who hasn’t really?), you can now do so through Walmart Discovered.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (April 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Type Soul: Hollow Progression guide
Hollows in Roblox Type Soul
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Type Soul: Hollow Progression guide
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Type Soul: How to get Vizard
Vizard NPC from Roblox Type Soul
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Type Soul: How to get Vizard
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (April 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 28, 2024
Read Article Type Soul: Hollow Progression guide
Hollows in Roblox Type Soul
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Type Soul: Hollow Progression guide
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Type Soul: How to get Vizard
Vizard NPC from Roblox Type Soul
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Type Soul: How to get Vizard
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 26, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.