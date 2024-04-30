Roblox players can now place Walmart orders to their doorstep without closing the game

Roblox and the retail megacorporation Walmart have teamed up to create Walmart Discovered, a place in Roblox where players can make real-life purchases that will then be sent straight to their doors, eliminating the need to leave Roblox to shop online.

Roblox has always been pretty progressive in implementing new virtual spaces and features, and with Walmart Discovered, players can now shop while gaming. According to a post from Digiday on April 29, players can see a virtual twin of the items they’d in the real-life Walmart stores within the Roblox Walmart Discovered Store.

I wonder if there’s a price limit? Image via Walmart

While this is pretty exciting and a whole new concept, there is a concern for young children who play Roblox going to Walmart Discovered and buying anything and everything. To combat this in the early days, Walmart Discovered is only available to those playing in the United States and can only be accessed by those 13 or older.

However, as long as the player is over 13, has access to a credit card (not Robux), and is located in the U.S., they can access Walmart Discovered and make purchases. Justin Breton, the director of brand experiences and strategic partnerships, stated the checkout process is “all powered by a Walmart API that handles all of the information super securely.” So, there are some security measures in place.

Concerns aside, it’s a fairly interesting approach to bringing real-life stores to virtual spaces. But, given the history of young children commandeering their parents’ cards to buy items and spending thousands of dollars, it may not be such a good idea.

For those who earn their own money, have been given approvals by their parents, or are simply just adults who can spend money however they please, it’s fun to see a real-world virtual item store featuring items such as the following, which have been blockified and are purchasable in Walmart Discovered:

So, if you’ve ever wanted to make a purchase at Walmart while playing Roblox (and who hasn’t really?), you can now do so through Walmart Discovered.

