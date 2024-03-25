Roblox has a ton of unique games to enjoy but some of them are even better when you purchase cosmetics and in-game content from the store. Of course, doing this will cost you real-life money, so be sure you’ve got permission before you go spending your hard-earned cash.

Fortunately, Robux is available to purchase with gift cards physically available in stores. These cards come with a code that once redeemed will provide you with funds to use on your Roblox account.

If you’re confused about how exactly to get these funds into the game here is a step-by-step guide to help you activate your Roblox gift card.

How to redeem Roblox gift cards

Image via Roblox

You can redeem Roblox gift cards using your web browser and through the official redemption website. This is the only way that you can complete the process: It is not available in the Roblox app on any device.

To redeem your Roblox gift card, do the following:

Head to roblox.com/redeem. Sign into your Roblox account. Enter the code that corresponds with your gift card in the provided text box. Check the acknowledgment confirming that you are over 18. Press the Redeem button.

That should do the trick! You now should see your Robux funds appear in the game. Now you can head back to your game and start playing and spending your new funds. It won’t matter if you’re on a console, PC, or mobile device: The process is the exact same.

It’s important to make the distinction that this is only the process for Roblox gift cards. If you’re simply looking to redeem codes in specific games then you don’t need to visit the redemption website; instead, you should look to find the corresponding menu inside of that game.

The good news about in-game codes is that typically they don’t cost anything to use, and there’s a lot of them depending on what game you’re playing.

