Roblox Dungeon Run cover
Image via Roblox
Roblox

Roblox down: Players left in the dark after servers ‘shut down’

It's not a good day to be a Roblox player.
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 06:22 pm

Roblox players have been locked out of the servers today, with a frustrating “connection error” making it impossible to log in and play any Roblox games.

Players have, understandably, been left in a state of shock after trying to log-in today. Some feared Roblox had been “shut down” permanently, a few feared their accounts had been banned, and nearly all fans are reporting they’ve been logged out of accounts across all platforms and cannot load up the official Roblox website.

Arsenal Roblox Tix
Servers are officially down. Image via Roblox Corporation

Typically, when Roblox undergoes maintenance, servers are down for around two to six hours, depending on the breadth of the update. This isn’t the case today however—this is not a planned maintenance period—and there was no warning about this downtime.

Roblox developers Roblox Corporation have not yet updated players on the reason for the June 20 outage, but Dot Esports expects the team behind the hugely-popular fan-fuelled title would already be working on a solution.

Update June 20, 7.36pm CT, by Hayley Andrews: Roblox’s server status website now lists an incident and reports the team has been monitoring the situation.

After investigating the issue, the Roblox devs said they found the cause and are attempting recovery. The Roblox team is aware this bug is causing considerable issues such as being dropped from the platform, and is working to get this issue sorted so the servers return online and players can finally get back into Roblox today.

There’s no exact time on a return to normality just yet though; it looks like we’re in for a waiting game, for the time being.

This story is being updated as the situation continues…

Hayley Andrews
