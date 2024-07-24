Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Stick Bug on the giant mushroom in Bee Swarm Simulator.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to Macro in Bee Swarm Simulator

No, it won’t get you banned.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 09:15 am

Like many Roblox games, Bee Swarm Simulator is a game where you’ll be doing the same thing over and over again, which can get boring. But unlike many other Roblox games, Bee Swarm Simulator is O.K. with you using third party software to cut down on the grind.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to Macro in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Bee Swarm Simulator: How to Macro

Natro Macro discord page with the download link
Download the Macro from the discord page. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to start using a Macro in Bee Swarm Simulator:

  • Join the Natro Macro Discord server (you need to verify your account with Bloxlink).
  • In the natro-macro channel download the latest version of Natro Macro.
  • When you try to download the file, Discord will warn you it might be dangerous, select “continue to download” to continue.
  • Save the files somewhere on your computer where you can find them.
  • Launch Roblox Player and log into Bee Swarm Simulator.
  • Navigate to where you downloaded the Natro Macro and select Start (it’s a .bat file).
  • A small window will pop which you can adjust to your liking.
  • Adjust what you want to do in Bee Swarm Simulator (Gathering, Collecting, Killing, Quests, Boosts, etc.)
  • Select Start and watch the game play itself.
Natro Macro is running in the background of Bee Swarm Simulator
Run Natro Macro and watch the game play itself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can probably tell by the number of options in Natro Macro, players have been using this Macro tool for years, and it’s still being updated. In fact, some of the top-ranking players in Bee Swarm Simulator are using Natro Macro.

Will I get banned for using Macros in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Bee Swarm Simulator player is collecting pollen
It’s ok to use a Macro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, you won’t get banned for using Macros in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. How do we know this? The developer of Bee Swarm Simulator, Onett, said it’s ok—several times in fact. As long as the program is used for Gathering and Farming, it’s perfectly okay to use in Bee Swarm Simulator. The only programs that will get you banned are those that instantly unlock premium items or upgrades, in other words, cheating software.

So, don’t worry, a simple Macro program won’t get you banned. Players have been using them for years in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.