Category:
Roblox

How to Get to Tech World in Pet Simulator 99

It will take some time.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 3, 2024 08:50 pm
A colorful block area in Tech World in Pet Sim 99
Image via BigGames

Raising your pets is one of the most enjoyable experiences, and in Pet Sim 99, you can do just that while completing various quests and enjoyable tasks. The Tech World is the second world in Pet Sim 99, featuring new eggs, a boss chest, and areas to be explored.

Recommended Videos

This is everything you need to know about how to get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99

How to get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99, explained

List of all bonuses and rewards for rebirthing at the rebirth four statue in Pet Sim 99
You must Rebirth at the Rebirth Four statue to access the Tech World Rocket. Image via BigGames

You can only get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99 if you have reached Area 99 (Rainbow Road) and have access to the Rebirth Four statue. But there’s a catch to getting into Tech World. While you can see the Rocket that takes you to Tech World in Area 99, you won’t be able to use it unless you interact with the Rebirth Four statue, which means you must Rebirth and complete all 99 areas again to go to Tech World.

Although this may seem tedious and time-consuming, it’s beneficial as Rebirthing at this statue means your pets become stronger, meaning it will take you less time to get from Area One to Area 99.

In addition, using the Rebirth Four statue will unlock pet Ultimates, which gives a 75 percent increase in a pet’s strength, perks for leveling skills, and many rewards.

Is Tech World worth Rebirthing for?

Yes, Rebirthing to get to Tech World is definitely worth it. The biggest drawback to getting to Tech World in Pet Sim 99 is that you must progress through all 99 areas again. 

But as soon as you enter Tech World, you get to experience the new additions that were added in Update 6, including:

  • 25 Tech Areas, which feature new machines, rewards, and minigames
  • 54 Pets, like Cyber Agony and Abyssal Kraken.
  • 20 Huges
  • 25 eggs
  • A boss chest in Cuboid Canyon (which features lots of loot)
  • Tech Coins
  • Ranks, which unlocks more pet equips and egg opens, and rank 20 opens a fifth enchantment slot.
  • Four=player upgrades (tap damage, luck, drops, and diamonds)
  • 15 Relics
  • Achievements
  • Rewards (enchants, potions, and diamonds)
  • Clan Battle
  • Tier Nine Potions and Tier Eight Enchantments
  • Supercomputer Machine

Even though Rebirthing and having to progress through all the areas again to get to Tech World is a drawback that may turn some players away, all the new additions like Pets, Huges, Eggs, and Ultimates are worth the grinding.

This is everything you need to know about how to get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99 on the Roblox platform. If you need a boost, the devs often release Pet Sim 99 codes.

related content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (March 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category:
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (March 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 3, 2024
Read Article How to get a Legendary/Mythical Grimoire in Grimoires Era
Grimoires Era promo image
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
How to get a Legendary/Mythical Grimoire in Grimoires Era
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
The Roblox logo superimposed over a wide range of games.
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (March 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category:
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (March 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 3, 2024
Read Article How to get a Legendary/Mythical Grimoire in Grimoires Era
Grimoires Era promo image
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
How to get a Legendary/Mythical Grimoire in Grimoires Era
Jazmine Corniel Jazmine Corniel Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
The Roblox logo superimposed over a wide range of games.
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 13, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.