How to Get to Tech World in Pet Simulator 99

Raising your pets is one of the most enjoyable experiences, and in Pet Sim 99, you can do just that while completing various quests and enjoyable tasks. The Tech World is the second world in Pet Sim 99, featuring new eggs, a boss chest, and areas to be explored.

This is everything you need to know about how to get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99.

How to get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99, explained

You must Rebirth at the Rebirth Four statue to access the Tech World Rocket. Image via BigGames

You can only get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99 if you have reached Area 99 (Rainbow Road) and have access to the Rebirth Four statue. But there’s a catch to getting into Tech World. While you can see the Rocket that takes you to Tech World in Area 99, you won’t be able to use it unless you interact with the Rebirth Four statue, which means you must Rebirth and complete all 99 areas again to go to Tech World.

Although this may seem tedious and time-consuming, it’s beneficial as Rebirthing at this statue means your pets become stronger, meaning it will take you less time to get from Area One to Area 99.

In addition, using the Rebirth Four statue will unlock pet Ultimates, which gives a 75 percent increase in a pet’s strength, perks for leveling skills, and many rewards.

Is Tech World worth Rebirthing for?

Yes, Rebirthing to get to Tech World is definitely worth it. The biggest drawback to getting to Tech World in Pet Sim 99 is that you must progress through all 99 areas again.

But as soon as you enter Tech World, you get to experience the new additions that were added in Update 6, including:

25 Tech Areas, which feature new machines, rewards, and minigames

54 Pets, like Cyber Agony and Abyssal Kraken.

20 Huges

25 eggs

A boss chest in Cuboid Canyon (which features lots of loot)

Tech Coins

Ranks, which unlocks more pet equips and egg opens, and rank 20 opens a fifth enchantment slot.

Four=player upgrades (tap damage, luck, drops, and diamonds)

15 Relics

Achievements

Rewards (enchants, potions, and diamonds)

Clan Battle

Tier Nine Potions and Tier Eight Enchantments

Supercomputer Machine

Even though Rebirthing and having to progress through all the areas again to get to Tech World is a drawback that may turn some players away, all the new additions like Pets, Huges, Eggs, and Ultimates are worth the grinding.

This is everything you need to know about how to get to Tech World in Pet Sim 99 on the Roblox platform. If you need a boost, the devs often release Pet Sim 99 codes.