How to get the Total Roblox Drama badge in The Hunt

You'll need to survive.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Mar 17, 2024
Roblox is giving players a chance to earn unique rewards while exploring unique and creative worlds as part of The Hunt event, including in the new Total Roblox Drama game.

The Hunt is going on across many Roblox worlds and within them, players can earn badges. These badges can then be redeemed to claim sweet rewards, but it’s not always clear exactly how to get them.

Fortunately, in most cases unlocking these badges is fairly simple, and for Total Roblox Drama specifically it won’t be anything too difficult. This game has players competing against each other in a variety of challenges, with players needing to form alliances to survive. Ultimately it’s a game show where Roblox players compete and are eliminated until only one is left standing. While doing this you can also earn a badge for The Hunt.

Unlocking The Hunt badge in Total Roblox Drama

To earn the Total Roblox Drama badge in Roblox’s The Hunt event you’ll just need to play the game. This badge isn’t hidden; instead, it will be automatically distributed to your account once you reach the merge.

For those who haven’t played Total Roblox Drama before, this game sees you participate in challenges with players being voted out by the rest of the crew incrementally. Eventually, when the teams have thinned enough they will be merged into one.

Once the merge takes place you will see this special The Hunt badge has been awarded to you simply for surviving. At this point, it’s your call if you continue playing the game, or you can always exit with your newly acquired badge.

Read Article How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg
A criminal running from the police in emergency hamburg roblox with the truck hunter badge
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Emergency Hamburg
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 17, 2024
Read Article When was the first Roblox Egg Hunt?
Roblox characters standing on green grass
Category: Roblox
Roblox
When was the first Roblox Egg Hunt?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 17, 2024
Read Article How to get the Ninja Legends badge in Roblox The Hunt
Ninja Legends Roblox key art
Category: Roblox
Roblox
How to get the Ninja Legends badge in Roblox The Hunt
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 17, 2024
