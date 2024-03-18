Category:
How to get the Ninja Legends badge in Roblox The Hunt

The easiest badge of them all.
Mar 17, 2024
The Hunt is on in Roblox and as part of this new special event, players will need to visit a variety of worlds, all while participating in games to earn badges. Some of these are pretty tough, to find while others shouldn’t take much effort at all.

Fortunately, the Ninja Legends The Hunt badge falls into the latter. Ninja Legends is pretty simple and unlocking this badge doesn’t make things any harder. Once you have collected a few badges, you can then use them to redeem rewards, so there’s no time like the present to get collecting.

Of course, if you don’t know where to find them you might be stuck looking for these badges during The Hunt, but with Ninja Legends specifically, we don’t think you’ll have too many problems.

How to unlock The Hunt badge in Ninja Legends

Roblox character on The Hunt
Just one click. Image via Roblox

Unlocking The Hunt badge on Ninja Legends couldn’t be easier: All that you need to do is gain 3,000 Ninjitsu. Accruing 3,000 Ninjitsu should only take around 10 minutes of playtime for newcomers. All you need to do is click to attack and start gathering Ninjitsu, but if you’ve already played this mode and have previously earned 3,000 Ninjitsu then clicking into the game will actually just instantly unlock The Hunt badge for you.

That’s all there is to do. Ninja Legends have one of the most simple Roblox The Hunt badges, so there’s no excuse not to add it to your growing badge collection. And, the more you have, the more you’ll be able to spend on those neat event rewards.

And who knows, perhaps in your search for this badge you may have stumbled upon a fresh new Roblox game to return to in the future too.

