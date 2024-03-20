How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Pull a Sword

Pull a Sword is one of the many Roblox games taking part in The Hunt event. This means new and returning players have a new goal to achieve if they want to earn that coveted badge.

The Hunt badges can be used to redeem a variety of rewards in Roblox. There’s plenty of variety when it comes to earning these badges, but Pull a Sword is one of the easiest. So that you can quickly add a new badge to your collection, here’s what you need to know.

How to get The Hunt badge in Pull a Sword in Roblox

You must build up the strength. Image via Roblox

To earn The Hunt badge in Pull a Sword you must pull the Renewal Reapers weapon. This can be done from The Hunt Zone inside the game, but it will require you to train first. Fortunately, you can train without actually playing.

Here’s the process to get The Hunt badge from Pull a Sword, and you can even idle while you do it.

Enter Pull a Sword. Look left and walk towards The Hunt Zone. Toggle on Auto Train from the middle right side of your screen. Wait until you’ve trained to around 1,000. Head to the first weapon Eggshell Edges and pull it from the stone. Equip Eggshell Edges from your Items. When you train to 5,000, pull Bunny Blades. Equip Bunny Blades from your Items. Finally train until 12,000 and pull Renewal Reapers to claim your badge.

While it might take a little while to finish, getting this badge shouldn’t be too difficult. If you wait long enough with Auto Train active, you will be able to pull out any weapon in the area including Renewal Reapers, so feel free to toggle it on and go do something else.

Now you’ve got a new badge, it’s time to visit a different Roblox world and collect more so you can redeem those rewards.

