How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in A Wolf Or Other

Roblox has given players a lot of ways to earn badges for ongoing The Hunt event but one of the easiest and most enjoyable to collect comes in the A Wolf Or Other game.

In this game, players become a human or a wolf, with the humans then tasked with surviving while being hunted by the beast. It’s a simple formula and what’s even simpler is how you go about getting The Hunt badge. So you can add another badge to your collection and be ready to claim The Hunt rewards, here’s what Roblox gamers need to do.

How to get the A Wolf Or Other badge for Roblox’s The Hunt event

You must survive. Image via Roblox

To earn The Hunt badge in A Wolf Or Other, Roblox players will need to find the Futuremetal Egg and survive while holding it. The only tricky part of the challenge is that the egg appears in a random place across the map during every game.

To find this egg, boot up A Wolf Or Other and join a lobby. You can choose whatever map you like, but the easiest to locate the egg seems to be Winter Village. Once in-game, if you’re a survivor then look for the egg and once you find it try and survive as long as you can.

However, you want to play as the wolf; it’s much easier to find the egg while you’re hunting other players around. If you’re the wolf you’ve just got to kill the player holding the egg and take it. From here just finish the match by hunting down the remaining humans and when it ends you will see the badge awarded in the bottom right corner of your screen.

That’s all you need to do! Getting this badge for The Hunt is one of the easiest in Roblox so there’s no reason you shouldn’t sign in and get it done.

