If you’re trying to upgrade some of your Mythical weapons in Blox Fruits, then you might need some Mini Tusks. These upgrade materials are dropped by a specific enemy in Blox Fruits, and we’ll tell you exactly where and how to get them.

How to get Mini Tusks in Blox Fruits

They don’t drop very often. Image via blox-fruits.fandom

Before you start farming for Mini Tusks in Roblox Blox Fruits, you need to be level 1,850. It takes quite a while to get to that level—we’re talking weeks—unless you spend Robux for an XP boost.

You also need to get to the Third Sea for which you need to be level 1,500. Additionally, you don’t really need to farm for Mini Tusks unless you are chasing specific upgrades for the following weapons:

Cursed Dual Katana

Tushita

Twin Hooks

Yama

So, if you are at a high enough level and have one of the weapons above, Mini Tusks are important to you.

Mini Tusks location in Blox Fruits

You can find Mini Tusks on the Floating Turtle. Image via blox-fruits.fandom They look scarier than they really are. Image via blox-fruits.fandom.com

To get Mini Tusks, you need to farm Mythological Pirates. They are located on the Floating Turtle (The Third Sea) in the area with all the upside-down houses and run-down buildings. When you get there, look for mushrooms that lead you up a hill. Keep going there until you find the Mythological Pirates.

Despite the scary name, the Pirates aren’t that tough, and just like most enemies in Blox Fruits, if you are around the same level, you should have no problems dealing with them. As you can probably guess, Mini Tusks have a low spawn chance. While we don’t have the exact statistic, we’d say that one drops after every 10 Mythological Pirates killed, give or take a few.

According to the game’s wiki, you’ll need 58 Mini Tusks in total if you want to upgrade each of the weapons above, so you might be farming for some time to get them. Keep killing those Pirates and stocking up on the Mini Tusks!

