How to fix Roblox error 901

The error code 901 in Roblox usually appears for players on Xbox. This is an authentication error and it prevents players from logging into Roblox.

Despite being an almost Xbox-exclusive occurrence, error 901 shares similar traits with other codes, and it can be fixed with the following troubleshooting steps. On rare occasions, error 901 in Roblox may also appear due to network and server outages,

How do you fix the Roblox authentication error 901?

Check if Roblox is down.

Try logging in to your Roblox account on another device and network.

Ensure that your Roblox name doesn’t contain any inappropriate words or phrases.

If you had an inappropriate nickname in Roblox, change it to something that satisfies the game’s community rules.

Players who encounter the error 901 due to their Roblox names should be able to get back into the game with their new tags which are by the rules. If the error shows up after a reported server outage, Roblox fans will need to wait for servers to get back online to access their accounts.

Roblox fans, who continue to experience error 901 even after following the steps above, should reach out to Roblox regarding the matter. We recommend submitting a support ticket and explaining the situation to let Roblox’s support staff run a thorough diagnostic on your account.

Generally, Roblox has a decent track record when it comes to keeping its servers up and running. This means that errors like 901 and 529 aren’t daily occurrences, and most even should resolve themselves if players decide to wait them out.

