The ability to join games is a fundamental pillar of the Roblox experience, and unfortunately, it too can be affected by issues. Over the years, players have often encountered error code 529 when this is the case.

Just as Roblox has endless user-created worlds to experience, there are countless technical problems that players could potentially face.

Here’s everything that players need to know about error code 529 in Roblox, including what it means and the best course of action to take.

How to fix error code 529 in Roblox

While these sorts of problems are never fun when it comes to any online multiplayer title, it seems players running into this particular error code can rest assured knowing that the issue is almost certainly stemming from the developer’s side of things.

As the description reads for error code 529, the issue occurs when the Roblox online services themselves are simply experiencing technical difficulties. If this is the case, players’ best course of action is truly to try again later.

Related: Is Roblox down? When will Roblox be back up?

While Roblox server outages or maintenance periods do tend to take several hours to get resolved, players can go to the popular user-driven website DownDetector, as well as the Roblox status page itself, to see if the problem has been fixed at any given moment.

At the time of writing, the most recent incident of an issue impacting players’ ability to join games in Roblox occurred on May 15 at around 1pm CT and was resolved within the hour.

About the author