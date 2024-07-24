Image Credit: Bethesda
Bee Swarm Simulator player is collecting pollen
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to farm Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator

Wax on, wax off.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|

Published: Jul 24, 2024 05:15 am

If you’re looking for an effective way to farm Soft Wax in the Bee Swarm Simulator, you’re in the right place. Soft Wax isn’t hard to get, but many may not even know the various methods you can use.

Here’s the best way to farm Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator.

What is Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Soft Wax icon from Bee Swarm Simulator
Soft Wax. Image via bee-swarm-simulator.fandom

Soft Wax is a crafting item in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. You can use it to upgrade your Bees’ Beequipment. You can use Soft Wax to craft Planters, Tools, and other Wax types.

The worst way to farm Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator

Most players say the best way to get Soft Wax is to create them using the Blender, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. To create a single piece of Soft Wax with a Blender, you need:

  • Five Honeysuckles
  • Ten Oil
  • One Enzymes
  • Ten Royal Jellies

Gathering all these ingredients just to turn them into a single piece of Soft Wax is a scam. Do not do this method except if you desperately need one or two more Soft Wax pieces and have an excessive amount of the items mentioned above.

The best way to farm Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator

The best method to get Soft Wax in Bee Swarm Simulator is through Mushrooms. Each Spore Covered Puffshroom, White Button Mushroom, Fly Agaric Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom, Oiler Mushroom, Morel Mushroom, and Chanterelle Mushroom gives you three pieces of Soft Wax, and all you have to do is run circles around them to get a ton of Soft Wax.

To sum up, say “yes” to shrooms and “no” to the Blender.

