Hot to get Roblox The Hunt badge in SCP: Roleplay

There are plenty of ways to earn The Hunt badges in Roblox, but one of the most challenging is through SCP: Roleplay.

This roleplaying game has gone all out for The Hunt with a story experience to jump in and earn your badge. It can be completed with up to three friends, and it’s quite an enjoyable ride. Of course, you’ll want to know how to do it. Before you can claim your badge for all the juicy The Hunt rewards, here’s a step-by-step guide to complete SCP: Roleplay.

Hot to earn The Hunt badge in SCP: Roleplay

Find the egg. Image via Roblox

To get The Hunt badge in SCP: Roleplay, you must complete a specific story mission. This will see you hunt out an egg inside the SCP-093 Red Sea Object dimension. It should take you around 10 minutes to complete.

Here is a step-by-step guide to get in and get it done in your Roblox game:

Boot up SCP: Roleplay and exit the starting room. You will see a sign to start The Hunt Event, stand on it. Once into the next room stand in the green zone that corresponds with the number of players you plan to complete the mission with. Follow the instructions to open the door and then gun down the faceless zombies. Press forward and fix the electrical box to open the next door, the code you will need is 8943. Sprint through the desert avoiding the large enemies. Once you arrive at the house be careful as it’s full of faceless zombies. After clearing out the enemies head up the stairs. Open the door straight ahead to the left as you come up the stairs to access the electrical box. Head down to the basement. Pick up the relic. Sprint back to the start where the mission began and you will claim your badge.

While these steps might make it sound kind of complicated, this mission is fully guided so you won’t get lost. Furthermore, dying in SCP: Roleplay won’t matter as you’ll spawn straight away. There are also a few different checkpoints on this path.

If you want to make things easier you can pair up with players. Shooting these enemies is much faster together, so if you want to go for speed teaming up is the perfect way.

