Gym Race Simulator codes (November 2024)

Leave the other gymgoers in the dust and soar to the top of the racer leaderboard with Gym Race Simulator codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Nov 28, 2024 11:03 am

Updated Nov. 28, 2024: Added new codes!

If you’re a gym bro who avoids leg days like the plague, look away. To win races, you’ll need more than chiseled pecs and washboard abs. Lift harder than ever before and take on the fastest runners to become the ultimate gym racer. With Gym Race Simulator codes, you’ll be a shoo-in for victory!

All Gym Race Simulator codes list

Gym Race Simulator codes (Working)

  • WELCOME—Redeem for Short Swords (New)
  • 100LIKES—Redeem for Gems and Short Swords (New)
  • 1KLIKES—Redeem for 40 Gems and a Rare Clover (New)

Gym Race Simulator codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Gym Race Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Gym Race Simulator

Collect rewards and redeem Gym Race Simulator codes in a few easy clicks:

  • Gym Race Simulator Settings and Codes buttons
    These two buttons are essential to the process. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Gym Race Simulator code redemption menu.
    This is where you’ll claim your rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Gym Race Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button (1) in the bottom-right corner.
  3. Click the Codes button (2) at the bottom of the menu.
  4. Enter your code into the Enter Code field (3).
  5. Click Claim (4) to collect your rewards.

Claim your spot among the top-tier lifters and collect valuable rewards by visiting our Gym League codes article. Don’t forget to browse through our Roblox Codes section as well to redeem goodies in other awesome experiences!

