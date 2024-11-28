Gym Race Simulator codes (November 2024)

Updated Nov. 28, 2024: Added new codes!

If you’re a gym bro who avoids leg days like the plague, look away. To win races, you’ll need more than chiseled pecs and washboard abs. Lift harder than ever before and take on the fastest runners to become the ultimate gym racer. With Gym Race Simulator codes, you’ll be a shoo-in for victory!

All Gym Race Simulator codes list

Gym Race Simulator codes (Working)

WELCOME —Redeem for Short Swords (New)

—Redeem for Short Swords 100LIKES —Redeem for Gems and Short Swords (New)

—Redeem for Gems and Short Swords 1KLIKES—Redeem for 40 Gems and a Rare Clover (New)

Gym Race Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Gym Race Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Gym Race Simulator

Collect rewards and redeem Gym Race Simulator codes in a few easy clicks:

Launch Gym Race Simulator on Roblox. Click the Settings button (1) in the bottom-right corner. Click the Codes button (2) at the bottom of the menu. Enter your code into the Enter Code field (3). Click Claim (4) to collect your rewards.

