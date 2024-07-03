Anime Heroes Simulator codes (July 2024)

Anime Heroes Simulator is another Roblox mode that brings your favorite anime heroes like Asta and Zoro to life. To help you become the best warrior in this anime war, you can redeem free codes for items like capsules and requiems.

All Roblox Anime Heroes Simulator (UPD 1) codes

A good haul from these active codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All active Anime Heroes Simulator (UPD 1) codes

Codes Rewards REQUIEM Stand Requiem UPDATEDELAY Stand Arrow UPDATE1 Three Random Capsules MINIUPDATE Three Random Capsules 5KLIKES Three Random Capsules 1KLIKES Five Random Capsules 1KFAVS 10 Random Capsules SORRYFORSHUTDOWN 10 Random Capsules BUGSFIX Five Random Capsules RELEASE Five Random Capsules

All expired Anime Heroes Simulator (UPD 1) codes

There are currently no expired Anime Heroes Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator

The codes icon is on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Anime Heroes Team Your items can be found in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Anime Heroes Team

To redeem codes in Anime Heroes Simulator, follow these easy steps:

Launch Anime Heroes Simulator (UPD 1) from Roblox. Click on the Codes icon on the right side of your screen. It looks like a chat icon. Paste one of the active Anime Heroes Simulator codes and confirm.

While redeeming my rewards, I noticed the Capsules I received differed from those of others, like Gaming Dan. So, I created a whole new account and tried the codes again, and the Capsules I received were completely different from those I got on my main account. This means it’s likely the Capsules are randomly generated. However, they will be Ninja, Bizarre, Fruit, Dragon, or Slayer Capsules.

Once the code has been redeemed, the reward can be found in your inventory. You can open your inventory by selecting the backpack icon on the left side of your screen.

What do I do if the codes aren’t working?

If the codes aren’t working, it may be due to an input error. So, copy the exact format for the codes—they are case-sensitive—and ensure they’re correct before trying again. If they’re still not working, the codes may have expired, which means you can no longer redeem them for rewards.

How to get more codes in Anime Heroes Simulator

If you’d like to get more codes for Anime Heroes Simulator, follow the developer, Anime Heroes Team, and Anime Heroes Simulator on the following platforms in case there are any limited-time code drops:

