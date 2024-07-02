Character RNG codes (July 2024)

Character RNG is a fun mode in Roblox where you’ll get to play as some of your favorite characters from TV, anime, and cartoons. If you’re looking to catch them all and play as everyone possible, Character RNG gift codes will be your greatest ally.

However, you won’t get to choose your characters since you’ll be rolling for them, meaning there’s a certain level of RNG involved in the process. To roll rare characters, you need the help of Luck Potions. Luckily, the game mode frequently rewards players with some of the most sought-after items in the game via codes.

All active and working Character RNG codes

The following Character RNG codes are currently active, and you can redeem them for in-game rewards via the code redemption system.

2MVISITS : Redeem to unlock the Homus Sampson Exclusive Character

: Redeem to unlock the Homus Sampson Exclusive Character CRAFTINGUPDATE: Redeem to unlock three Luck Potions II

How to redeem codes in Character RNG

Load into the lobby and make your way to the codes NPC. Screenshot by Dot Esports Step into the circle of codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter an active code and confirm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To redeem codes in Character RNG, you need to:

Launch Roblox and load into Character RNG.

Go near the Codes NPC. This will be marked marked as ABX.

Enter the circle and enter the code.

After entering an active Character RNG redeem code, your rewards will automatically find their way to your inventory.

Why isn’t your Character RNG code working?

If a Character RNG code isn’t working, the most common reasons will be expiration and typos. If you’re sure you’re using an active code, there could be typos. In most cases, a space at the code’s beginning or end could cause errors.

Where to find more Character RNG codes

You can find more Character RNG codes on Pixel Forge Entertainment’s community Roblox group or the game’s official Discord server. On such platforms, you’ll find users sharing the latest developments about the game alongside codes.

Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and check back frequently, as we’ll be updating here with the latest Character RNG codes.

How to get more free rewards in Character RNG

The best way to get even more free rewards in Character RNG is by claiming Daily rewards. This game mode will have a present waiting for you every 24 hours, accumulating over time.

All expired Character RNG codes

Once a Character RNG code expires, we’ll list them here so you can avoid using them.

