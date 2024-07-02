Oaklands codes (July 2024)

Oaklands is a quiet building game in Roblox where you chop trees, mine rocks, and explore as much as you want, all while building an empire. To help you on your journey, you can redeem free creator codes to get fun items like property signs.

All Roblox Oaklands codes

Redeem your codes at the depot! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Typical Developer

All active Oaklands codes

All expired Oaklands codes

There are currently no expired Oakland codes.

How to redeem codes in Oaklands

Look for the building with the hard hat. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Typical Developer Enter the codes at the red ATM. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Typical Developer

To redeem codes in Oaklands, follow these easy steps:

Launch Oaklands from the Roblox client. Head to the Oaklands Depot (it’s the building with the hard hat). If you’re new to Oaklands, you must finish the tutorial before you can redeem any active codes. Find the red Support Creator ATM right next to the ladder. Interact with the ATM by pressing E. Copy and paste one of the active codes. Click Redeem.

That’s all you need to do to redeem the free codes and enjoy your goodies.

Why aren’t your Oaklands codes working?

If your Oaklands codes aren’t working, it’s likely because they’ve expired, which means you can no longer use and redeem them for their freebies. Or, you may have accidentally submitted an incorrect code, so be sure it’s correct before trying again. The other reason your codes may not be working is the Roblox servers may be down, so you may have to wait until the servers are up and running before trying the codes again.

How to get more codes in Oaklands

If you’d like to get even more codes for Oaklands, your best bet is to follow popular Roblox Oaklands creators like Brick, Team View, and Lost, all of whom are on YouTube. You should also follow the devs, Typical Developers, on the following social platforms in case they reveal any surprise or limited-time codes:

