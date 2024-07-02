Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Typical Developer
Category:
Codes
Roblox

Oaklands codes (July 2024)

Redeem these codes before they expire.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jul 1, 2024 09:54 pm

Oaklands is a quiet building game in Roblox where you chop trees, mine rocks, and explore as much as you want, all while building an empire. To help you on your journey, you can redeem free creator codes to get fun items like property signs.

Recommended Videos

All Roblox Oaklands codes

depot at night in oaklands
Redeem your codes at the depot! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Typical Developer

All active Oaklands codes

All expired Oaklands codes

  • There are currently no expired Oakland codes.

How to redeem codes in Oaklands

To redeem codes in Oaklands, follow these easy steps:

  1. Launch Oaklands from the Roblox client.
  2. Head to the Oaklands Depot (it’s the building with the hard hat). If you’re new to Oaklands, you must finish the tutorial before you can redeem any active codes.
  3. Find the red Support Creator ATM right next to the ladder.
  4. Interact with the ATM by pressing E.
  5. Copy and paste one of the active codes.
  6. Click Redeem.

That’s all you need to do to redeem the free codes and enjoy your goodies.

Why aren’t your Oaklands codes working?

If your Oaklands codes aren’t working, it’s likely because they’ve expired, which means you can no longer use and redeem them for their freebies. Or, you may have accidentally submitted an incorrect code, so be sure it’s correct before trying again. The other reason your codes may not be working is the Roblox servers may be down, so you may have to wait until the servers are up and running before trying the codes again.

How to get more codes in Oaklands

If you’d like to get even more codes for Oaklands, your best bet is to follow popular Roblox Oaklands creators like Brick, Team View, and Lost, all of whom are on YouTube. You should also follow the devs, Typical Developers, on the following social platforms in case they reveal any surprise or limited-time codes:

If you love playing Roblox games, we also have a whole heap of active codes for modes like Character RNG, Slayers Unleashed, and ZO ぞ Samurai Sword Fighting.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.
twitter