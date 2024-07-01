Anime Defenders update 3 patch notes

The third update for Anime Defenders launched on June 30, bringing a ton of new features. Other than new units and levels, the Roblox game also added new units you can pull.

Here’s everything new in Anime Defenders Update 3.

Everything new in Anime Defenders Update 3

Lots of new things coming in Update 3. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New story mode maps

Just like we’ve come to expect with each new update (and patch) in Roblox Anime Defenders, there’s a new Story mode map. It features six chapters and an Infinite Mode. You should finish this first before doing anything else so you can get a few gems so you don’t miss out on the Challenges that use the new maps.

New units and Wish Banner

You need to play the new game mode to earn Wishes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Naturally, there are new Units in the standard banner, five to be exact (three Mythic units, one Legendary unit, and one new Secret unit). Additionally, there’s a new Wish Banner fountain (between the Play and the Summon area in the hub). Here, you can use wishes to summon the new Legion units. This is essentially just another form of gacha. To earn Wishes, you need to play the new gameplay mode on Nightmare difficulty.

New game mode

The new Hall of Mirrors lobby looks very regal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new game mode in Anime Defenders is called the Hall of Mirrors. You can find the new game mode between the Raid and Summon areas in the main hub. It’s essentially the same as all other modes; you only have one location and several difficulties. If you beat Nightmare mode in Hall of Mirrors, you can earn Wishes for the new Wish Banner gacha.

New items and game re-balance

Some of these aren’t so great. Enemies now have a six-second immunity after becoming slowed or stunned, and buffs and curses do not stack anymore. This means the tactic of positioning all your units at the entrance is becoming even less viable. The game is also adding a new Star Fruit (light), which will be used to upgrade the new Wish Banner units.

