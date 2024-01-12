All Deadly Company moons

In Roblox’s Deadly Company, moons set the stage for gameplay. At the time of writing, there are two moons available: Experimentation 41, where the objective is to explore a facility and collect items, and the Company Moon, designated for selling the scrap you’ve gathered.

Despite Deadly Company essentially being a scaled-down and free-to-play version of Lethal Company on another platform, it offers a more compact and straightforward experience.

Full list of Deadly Company’s moons Experimentation 41 Experimentation 41 is arid and empty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Experimentation 41 in Deadly Company, you’re given a full in-game day to delve into a dungeon, collect as many items as possible, and safely return them to your ship. The more items you retrieve, the closer you get to fulfilling the company quota, allowing you to extend your run. Be careful in dark areas and steer clear of monsters, as you’re unlikely to defeat them solo. The most effective approach is to focus on item collection and extract swiftly.

The facility resembles a vast repository of scrap. You move from one section to another using catwalks, leading to expansive areas lined with metal shelves. These shelves hold numerous items, most of which you can’t collect. To check the items you can gather, use your scanner. When an item’s value appears inside a green box, that’s your signal to pick it up.

Note that all the stats displayed on the monitor in Experimentation 41 are for immersion and do not impact the actual gameplay. The moon’s abandoned and arid state is merely aesthetic, affecting only the appearance of the world outside the ship and facility.

The Company Building The Company Building is dark and eerie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Company Building in Deadly Company is the place where you sell items gathered from Experimentation 41. To complete a sale, take the collected items, place them on the counter, and ring the bell once or twice. A hook will come out of a small door to collect the items and pay you for them. Be cautious, though: Ringing the bell excessively or lingering too close to the counter can kill your character.

We will update this story when new Deadly Company moons are added in Roblox.