All Deadly Company monsters and how to deal with them

Deadly Company is the Roblox version of Lethal Company. While the game is still in early development and has plenty of bugs and missing features, it’s still impressive how it mimics the original game.

With that said, just like in Lethal Company, dangerous monsters are wandering around, and I’ll teach you how to avoid them all.

How to counter enemies in Deadly Company

Me and the boys just looking for valuables. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You don’t have any weapons to fight enemies in Deadly Company. Instead, you must use stealth, wits, and speed to escape sticky situations. When encountering these enemies, you will probably die a few times, but don’t let that discourage you. It’s all part of the learning process.

Turrets and Mines

It’s best to avoid a turret placed like this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While they aren’t technically enemies, they have killed me enough times to consider them a real threat. The best way to avoid mines is not to step on them, obviously. I also wouldn’t rely on baiting enemies to step on them either, since their movement can be unpredictable.

For Turrets, the best thing you can do is walk around them (if you can) or to just dash through their line of sight. Turrets take a few seconds to start shooting, which is usually enough to get past them. Overall, they aren’t a huge threat.

Zombie Mask

If you find this item out in the field, you can probably tell it’s not a good idea to put it on. Yeah, really, don’t do it. Putting on a mask kills you and turns you into a zombie, making you attack your teammates. But it’s funny when you hold the mask and watch as everyone else stares at you in anticipation. Your teammates will probably panic, thinking: “Will they do it? Will they put it on?” I never did, but it’s fun to keep my teammates on the edge of their seats.

Hoarding Bugs

Hoarding Bugs can be vicious. You can find them near an item that they’ll be guarding. If you spot one, just try to avoid it. If you hang around them, they will come charging at you. If you take their item, they will really have it in for you. To counter them, drop a low-value item you are holding to make them stop chasing you. If you are feeling brave, you can also grab their item and run for your ship. It’s doable, but difficult. I recommend avoiding these bugs unless you really need something to turn in.

Centipede (also called the Snare Flea)

Thought you would get the jump on me, did you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

I hate these things. After you die to them a few times, you’ll develop a habit of looking up every time you enter a room. Sure enough, that’s where Centipedes like to hang out and jump at you. To avoid them, quickly run past them and make them drop on their back. This will stun them, but not for long. If you want to permanently get rid of them, kite them to a room with a railing where they usually drop. Their movement is a bit strange at the moment, but it might get fixed further down the line.

Eyeless Dogs

I really don’t like these enemies. They can’t see you, but they can hear you. Yes, they can hear you! So, mute your mic when you are around them. Additionally, crouch and walk as slowly as possible when they’re nearby. Just stay out of their hearing range and you should be fine. If you alert them, good luck. I haven’t managed to outrun them even once.

Coil Head

This one is pure nightmare fuel, inspired by one of my favorite Doctor Who episodes. Coil Masks are shy and won’t attack if you are looking at them directly. They wait for you to look away, and only then will they attack you. The second you stop looking at them, they go in for the kill.

To avoid them, keep them in your sight and move away. This is easier said than done, however. Sooner or later, you will have to look away, which is when they will strike. The only thing you can do is walk really far away from them, and hopefully they won’t follow you. Or, you can bait them to fall into pits while they chase you. This means that you have to jump over a pit while looking at the Coil Head, which is easier said than done, as you can imagine.

These are all the enemies currently in Deadly Company. We’ll update this piece when more are added. Good luck and have fun!