Lethal Company has been remade in Roblox—and it’s almost as popular as the original

Anything that crops up in the real or digital world eventually makes its way to Roblox as a fan-made game mode. From meme mods to fully fledged games, Roblox is the perfect host for custom content, and now someone has recreated 2023’s smash hit Lethal Company—and millions have played it already.

Roblox attracts tons of players to everything made within it. The Roblox developer has a no-strings-attached relationship with its game, providing the perfect sandbox for players to create whatever they can dream of. Though this has proven controversial at times, it has certainly been successful, with numerous releases catching the eyes of the gaming world. Lethal Company is one such example, and its Roblox counterpart is Deadly Company. Talk about creativity.

Have you guys heard of the game, “Dangerous Corporation?” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deadly Company features the same interiors as its counterpart and has all the doom and gloom that one can hope for in a simple horror game. It’s atmospheric, largely due to its lighting and designs that were straight-up lifted from Lethal Company itself. This homage, if we can call it that, is as much Lethal Company as it can be in a Roblox environment, and the sentiment is apparently shared by many. Over five million people have visited Deadly Company’s Roblox page, and nearly two million have earned its most common achievement, which goes to show how popular Lethal Company itself is.

Seeing as the actual game isn’t free (though for just $10, it won’t break the bank), those who don’t want to spend money have seemingly found a way to satiate their Lethal Company needs. Over on Reddit, fans are pointing out the hilarity of this recreation, particularly its name, throwing around all sorts of alternate titles that the recreated game could have used. One user suggested Fatal Corporation; another was more subtle with Terminal Business. Others argued for Final Enterprise or Dooming Association, alongside many more, each more ridiculous than the last.

Another user in the thread pointed out how Deadly Company is just another game in the vast sea of Roblox recreations that don’t try to be original. That said, the creator of Lethal Company was a Roblox developer at one point, likely working on recreations of others’ work or perhaps drawing inspiration for original creations. We can now say that Zeekerss, the Lethal Company developer, has come full circle, going from creating for Roblox to being in Roblox. What a world.