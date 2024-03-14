Is Rise of the Ronin open world?

Rise of the Ronin finally gives gamers a way to live out their samurai dreams and it does this while also providing a compelling story.

In this tale, you’ve got plenty of objectives to complete, but if you’ve watched gameplay you might be wondering how much exploration is there to be done and whether this game is open-world.

Before you drop the money to purchase this samurai tale we’ve got you covered with all of the details surrounding Rise of the Ronin’s playstyle and just how much exploration there is to be done across the campaign.

Is Rise of the Ronin an open-world game?

There’s plenty to see. Image via Team Ninja

Yes, Rise of the Ronin is an open-world game. Once you complete the game’s tutorial and see the title screen appear you will then be given access to the open world where you can explore everything on offer.

As you might expect, some areas of this world aren’t accessible until later in the game, but for the most part, there aren’t a lot of boundaries for what you can explore. Around the open fields are villages to be conquered, enemies to be slain, and bosses to challenge.

Rise of the Ronin can be completed by rushing to mission objectives, but the best way to play is to take the time to explore this wide open world. There are also a ton of resources to be found across the land and used so while you’re out exploring don’t forget to pick up what you see.

Given its scope, you don’t have to traverse this world on foot. Instead, you can use banners to fast travel across the world freeing up more time for exploration and making it easy to get back to places you’ve already been.

There is a lot of land to conquer so we suggest you start with Honmoku and work your way north conquering everything Rise of the Ronin has to offer.

