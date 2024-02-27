Rise of the Ronin is the latest title from developer Team Ninja. The open-world action RPG takes place in late 19th-century Japan and is a PlayStation 5 exclusive that launches on March 22. But players looking to hop right in may want to know Rise of the Ronin’s preload date.

Recommended Videos

As with most PS5 exclusives, Rise of the Ronin is confirmed to feature a preload window, giving players the chance to download the game’s files early. This allows users to ensure they have their game fully installed when the official launch arrives. To see when the preload date for Rise of the Ronin is and how to preload it, take a look at the guide below.

Preload date for Rise of the Ronin

According to the PlayStation Store, the current preload date for Rise of the Ronin is set for March 19 at an unknown time. When you go to pre-order Rise of the Ronin, you can see the “expected auto-download time” says March 19, which means your system will automatically start downloading the game’s files on this date.

This date perfectly lines up with the recent trend of PS5 exclusives featuring a preload that goes live roughly three days before the official release date. You should have around three full days to install a majority of the files for Rise of the Ronin. But there could also be a late patch that gets pushed right before the release date, so make sure your game is up to date before trying to launch it on March 22.

How to preload Rise of the Ronin

Preloading Rise of the Ronin can be done automatically or manually on your PS5. If you choose to have your system automatically download the files, you want to ensure you have the “auto-download” box selected after you pre-order the game. You can also choose to manually preload Rise of the Ronin, which is done by following the steps below:

Pre-order any edition of Rise of the Ronin and view the title in your PlayStation library .

. Select the game from the library and press “download” after the preload has gone live.

after the preload has gone live. Wait for the files to install and then wait again for the official release date countdown timer to hit zero .

. Ensure your game is fully up to date and you can begin playing.

And that’s everything you need to know about preloading and playing Rise of the Ronin right when it launches. If you’re interested in possibly playing the game with a friend, check out our previous guide on whether or not Rise of the Ronin features co-op multiplayer.