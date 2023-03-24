Resident Evil 4 remake difficulty settings: Which difficulty should you choose?

Resident Evil 4 is universally considered among the greatest video games of all time. Now, thanks to the Resident Evil 4 remake, a new generation of players can play this absolute classic. This is further enabled by the Resident Evil 4 remake difficulty settings, whose variety makes it so that everyone, from the newbies to the hardcore gamers can enjoy the game.

Resident Evil has been survival horror’s flagship series for nearly three decades, a status that even the massive stylistic departure of RE5 and RE6 could not destroy. In recent years, Capcom has decided to accompany new game releases like Biohazard and Village with remade versions of the old school classics. Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, the Resident Evil 4 remake is giving everyone a chance to play an old classic in a modern setting, and it’s in large part thanks to its difficulty.

What are the difficulty settings in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are four different difficulty settings in Resident Evil 4 remake:

Assisted

Standard

Hardcore

Professional

Resident Evil 4 remake difficulty settings explained

Assisted difficulty is the easiest mode you can play Resident Evil 4 remake in. The biggest advantage for the player is that Leon regains health when near death. In addition, some items at the merchant have lower prices, you can craft more ammo, and you can use aim assist, which is turned on by default. Aim assist can be turned off from the Resident Evil 4 remake options if the experience becomes too much of a cakewalk.

Standard difficulty, as the name suggests, is the way Capcom envisioned Resident Evil 4 remake to be played by most players. It is the most balanced way to play the game, and is the basis from which the Assisted difficulty is made easier, and by which the harder difficulties are, well, harder.

Hardcore difficulty is aimed mostly at players who have experience with the original Resident Evil 4, as well as those who really relish a challenge. As per industry traditions, all enemies get a health and damage buff, but Resident Evil 4 remake has another way to make enemies more threatening–by also boosting their movement speed. Other situational challenges throughout the game are made more difficult. Item prices at the merchant also go up.

If Hardcore isn’t enough to satiate your craving for difficulty, there’s Professional difficulty. Capcom wants you to prove you’re worthy to play on Professional, though, and it is only accessible after you have completed one full playthrough of Resident Evil 4 remake.

Professional difficulty takes all the “perks” of Hardcore and adds some additional flavor. Namely, there’s no autosave and you can only parry by performing a perfect parry. To not make this mode impossible, Capcom has left all weapon modifications unlocked from the get-go.

Related: Is the Separate Ways DLC included in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Can you change the difficulty in Resident Evil 4 remake?

You cannot change the difficulty setting in Resident Evil 4 remake, with one exception. While playing on Standard difficulty, you can go down to Assisted difficulty following a game over screen. All other preset difficulties cannot be altered without starting a new game. This old school approach by Capcom makes the first decision you make before you even begin playing the game a crucial one.

Which difficulty should you choose for Resident Evil 4 remake?

The difficulty at which you play Resident Evil 4 remake should be determined by three factors:

Have you played Resident Evil 4 before?

Do you consider yourself to be good at gaming?

Do you want a real challenge while playing Resident Evil 4 remake?

If the answer to all three of these questions is a resounding yes, then Hardcore difficulty is the obvious choice.

If you answer negatively to any one of these questions, then we’d suggest going with Standard difficulty as it should bring you a perfectly balanced experience.

If there are two or more negative answers to our little quiz, then we’d strongly advise playing Resident Evil 4 remake on Assisted difficulty. It is very likely that you’d be miserable otherwise. Of course, with the option to go down from Standard to Assisted at any time, you can still give Standard a try first, just in case.

Choosing the correct difficulty will only make your journey through the Resident Evil 4 remake campaign more satisfying.