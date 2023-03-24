Resident Evil 4 Remake best handgun: Punisher vs SG-09 R

Throughout Resident Evil 4 remake, players will discover and collect a wide array of weapons. Pistols are among the most powerful and versatile tools in Leon Kennedy’s arsenal. Though without the stopping power of a shotgun or machine gun, pistols allow for a much more fluid style of gameplay.

Fairly early on into Resident Evil 4 remake’s story, players will have the choice to replace their SG-09 R with the Punisher handgun. If players have completed the first two Merchant Requests, you will have enough spinels to purchase the Punisher. Given that the Punisher does not have immensely better stats than your starting pistol, many players may be wary of purchasing the weapon.

If you are debating between the Punisher or SG-09 R and want to weigh out the pros and cons first, this is everything you need to know.

Is the Punisher or SG-09 R the best handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake?

The SG-09 R is the new starting weapon in Resident Evil 4 remake and starts players off with a fairly strong tool. The SG-09 R beats out the Punisher in two categories. First, the Handgun does slightly more damage than the Punisher. Perhaps most importantly, the SG-09 R also does not cost anything since it is your starting weapon.

Spindels are a relatively scarce currency in Resident Evil 4 remake, and purchasing other items such as the Treasure Map may be a better use of your money.

The Punisher is a better all-around weapon than the SG-09 R. The weapon’s magazine has a higher ammo capacity and boasts faster reload time, rate of fire, and precision.

Image via Capcom

What makes the Punisher ultimately the better pistol however is its unique perk, dubbed ‘Penetration Power.’ With this perk, the Punisher is able to shoot through one enemy and hit another enemy standing behind them. Given that ammo is few and far between, but enemies are plentiful, this is an incredible perk that adds far more value to every shot.

In summary, despite its lesser damage amount, the Punisher is the better pistol. Players will often find themselves outnumbered in Resident Evil 4 remake, and having a weapon that can damage multiple enemies at once is invaluable.