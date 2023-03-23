How to destroy the Blue Medallions at the farm in Resident Evil 4 remake

Early on in Chapter One of the Resident Evil 4 remake, players will come across a weird Blue Request that tasks them with destroying Blue Medallions. This is one of many Blue Medallion quests, with the first being located in the small farm area.

While in one area, they can be tricky to find if you don’t know where to look, with some being devilishly out of reach. Just make sure you have enough bullets to shoot them all and clear out the area of all enemies before you go about your business.

Resident Evil 4 remake: Farm’s five Blue Medallion locations

Image via Capcom

1) Inside the stable

Image via Capcom

The first Medallion can be located inside the stable central to the farm area of the map. It is hanging in plain sight and can be shot at from multiple angles.

2) Behind the building with the typewriter

Image via Capcom

As you enter the area, there will be a building with a typewriter in it. Behind this building at the very back is a Blue Medallion that can even be taken out with your knife.

3) Inside the shed on the roof

Image via Capcom

This Blue Medallion is just out of sight. It is located in the shed in the northwest part of the map and can be easy to miss above in the rafters if you enter and exit quickly.

4) In the window above ground

Image via Capcom

This one will require you to progress through the farm area a bit to finally be able to see and shoot at it. You’ll need to pass by the area you found the Blue Optional Mission in the first place and find a door to go up a ladder. From there, you’ll gain access to the second floor of the area and the Medallion will be straight in front of you. Just don’t proceed too much more unless you want to take on a mini-boss.

5) Behind the shrine

Image via Capcom

The final Medallion can be located behind the shrine in the northeast of the area. It requires you to be standing in a particular way to be able to see, reach, and shoot at it, but once you do, that will be all of the Medallions destroyed.

Now, as for your reward, you won’t be able to acquire it just yet. You will need to traverse through the game a bit more before you come across the Merchant to finally be able to hand in your Blue Optional Mission and see what rewards await you.