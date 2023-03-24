The Resident Evil 4 remake will let players relive the most iconic moments from the beloved Capcom game with vastly improved graphics and better quality gameplay. Though some elements have been stripped away, such as quick time events, the Resident Evil 4 remake retained the majority of its core gameplay and story.

The stone pedestal puzzle is a task that confused players even during the horror game’s initial release. For this puzzle, players need to track down three separate stone pedestals and correctly align them. This task will be fairly time consuming, as the stone pedestals are scattered between areas and require players to advance past chapters three and four.

If you are either trying to find the stone pedestals or find the correct alignment on the puzzle itself, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the stone pedestal puzzle in Resident Evil 4.

Where to find the stone pedestals in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Before you can solve the stone pedestal puzzles, you will first need to find and collect three additional hexagon pieces. Unfortunately for players, the three stone hexagons are scattered throughout three completely different areas. Below are the exact locations of each hexagon piece marked by a red circle.

Screengrab via Capcom / Remix by Blaine Polhamus

Screengrab via Capcom / Remix by Blaine Polhamus

Screengrab via Capcom / Remix by Blaine Polhamus

The first hexagon piece can be found inside of the safe room located in the basement near the shooting range, found in chapter three. The second hexagon piece will be at the northern shore of the fish farm, which players also encounter in chapter three. Finally, the last hexagon piece is in the Small Cave Shrine which comes in chapter four.

How to solve the stone pedestal puzzle in Resident Evil 4

Now that you have all four stone hexagons, it is time to complete the stone pedestal puzzle. Compared to finding the individual stones, the puzzle itself is fairly easy. You will be able to complete the puzzle with only two actions.

Image via Capcom

First, players need to highlight the three hexagon pieces in the lower left of the puzzle. Hit the rotate button once to put these three pieces into place. Next, players will highlight the three pieces at the top of the puzzle, including the center piece. After highlighting this grouping, press the rotate button again and your puzzle should match up with the image above.

Once this is complete, players will be rewarded with a depraved idol. While this item has no practical use, you can sell it to the merchant for things you many actually need.