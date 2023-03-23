How to play Resident Evil 4 Remake early

Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release to the public on March 24, 2023. The beloved Capcom title will launch on a rolling basis, becoming available as soon as it hits midnight local time for your PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Resident Evil 4 is an iconic third-person shooter in Capcom’s long-running action-horror franchise. The upcoming remake will drastically improve graphics quality and hope to implement several quality-of-life changes to better gameplay. While there will be some alterations to the game’s main story, it appears that Resident Evil 4 Remake intends to stick to the original source as much as possible.

Given the popularity of Resident Evil 4, many fans are excited to relive the already much-appreciated game while newcomers may use this remake as a jumping-off point to delve further into the decades-old series. Since many potential players simply cannot wait until midnight to hop onto Resident Evil 4 Remake, there is a way for one segment of players to get in early.

How can I play Resident Evil 4 Remake early?

Xbox Series X|S players can get slightly early access to Resident Evil 4 Remake right now. All you have to do is go into your console settings and change your location to New Zealand. Given that it has already passed midnight and is already March 24 in this country, this should unlock the game for download.

While this mistake in Xbox Series X|S stands to benefit Xbox players, PC and PlayStation users will have to wait until the clock strikes midnight in their region. Until then, players can catch up on the new short anime series Capcom has produced alongside Nippon Animation or catch up on Resident Evil’s lore before venturing to the mysterious Spanish village to rescue the president’s daughter.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has already received immense praise from critics and players alike, leaving only the public release to solidify the game’s already good standing.