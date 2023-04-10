Resident Evil series veterans know quite well that there are two weapons that have a certain mystique and aura bout them in the franchise.

The first is the rocket launcher. The RPG has been used to take down every big-bad enemy since the original game in 1996. But the second is one that was first made famous by Barry Burton in that same game: the Handcannon.

The magnum revolver Handcannon is perfect for popping the heads of zombies and taking down bosses alike. And in the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can unlock the Handcannon to help your Professional story playthrough in a big way.

Here’s how to get the all-powerful Handcannon weapon in RE4 remake.

How to get the Handcannon in the RE4 remake

There are two ways you can unlock the Handcannon in RE4 remake, and one is way easier and way less time-consuming.

The normal method of unlocking the Handcannon requires finishing the game on Professional difficulty without using any other bonus weapons. This can take several hours to finish and requires two full completions of the campaign.

The other method requires playing The Mercenaries mode, which was added as free DLC to the game just a couple of weeks after its release. Here’s how to unlock the Handcannon in Mercenaries:

Handcannon: Get S rank or above on all stages in The Mercenaries. The weapon can then be purchased from the Extra Content Shop for 1,000 CP.

This can be done in around an hour or so, or even less for some highly skilled players and Mercenaries veterans.

How to get S rank in The Mercenaries in RE4 remake

To get an S rank in The Mercenaries, you need to rack up a score of 200,000 or higher. You can do this quite easily by chaining enemy kills with combos. Just keep killing enemies before the combo timer runs out, and before you know it, the score will be high enough.

To unlock every stage, you only need to complete each stage once. There are three total stages: Village, The Castle, and The Island. Just get 200,000 score on each stage and the Handcannon can then be purchased from the Extra Content Shop for 1,000 CP.

The easiest character in The Mercenaries is HUNK. He only comes equipped with a submachine gun and grenades, but his weapon is extremely efficient for setting up his one-hit-kill neckbreaker melee ability.

HUNK’s Mayhem Mode is also the best in the game. When activated, his SMG becomes more powerful and also has infinite ammo, allowing you to spray large crowds of enemies and take down minibosses with ease.