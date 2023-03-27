How to find the wrench in Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake is a reimagining of the classic Resident Evil 4 from 2005. There are several overhauls to the game with minor tweaks and major changes alike, making this game feel like an overall new experience compared to the original. The game is also highly customizable with user-created mods which add a lot of creative content.

When it comes to the vanilla content, however, several quests were extended and some sequences were improved, leading to outcomes that even Resident Evil 4 experts might not be prepared for.

One of the quests quite late into the game includes finding a wrench in the Incubation Lab. Acquiring this wrench is imperative to furthering the story since it allows you to upgrade your keycard to level three, which will allow you to progress beyond this point and rescue Ashley. The problem here is that the wrench is in quite an inaccessible location, at least initially.

Wrench location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image via Capcom

Simply put, you will find the wrench inside a Regenerator, an enemy which you should be very familiar with by this point in the game. One of the Regenerators ended up absorbing the wrench into their body and you will have to kill them to get it out.

As you know by this point, Regenerators are notoriously difficult to fight and even more difficult to kill, which would make you think that getting this wrench out will be equally tough, but thankfully, that is not the case once you get a specific item. What you will need to succeed here is the Biosensor Scope that you can acquire from the room.

Once you have it, attach the Biosensor Scope to a rifle and scan the room with the four Regenerators. As you look around, you will notice that the Biosensor Scope allows you to see within the Regenerators and the secrets they hold. In this case, only one of them holds secrets and that will be the Regenerator with the wrench inside him.

When you find the Regenerator with the wrench-shaped space in his body, it is time to get it out of there. Shoot the incubation tank and release the Regenerator into the lab. Understandably, it is going to be aggressive against you, so prepare for a fight. Before you begin the fight, however, we recommend getting the Regenerator out of the room with the other tanks, lest you shoot one of the tanks by accident and release more of them.

Now that you’re ready to fight, there is one tip you can use that can make this battle easier. Since you have a Biosensor Scope, there is a simpler way to get rid of the Regenerator. You will need to use the Scope to find certain glowing parasites inside the body of the Regenerator. Shoot these to make the fight a lot shorter than it has to be.

Once the Regenerator is dead, grab the wrench and use it on the machine to upgrade your keycard access level. This will not be a simple issue since several soldiers swarm the room. Take care to kill them without disturbing the rest of the Regenerator tanks, ideally following the same method you used to kill the Regenerator itself, and you should be good to proceed from this point forward.