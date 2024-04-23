Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom

The Moon Stone Amulet is a cleverly hidden amulet in the Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. While it’s not hard to get, it’s not exactly in the first place you’d look. Here’s how to get the Moon Stone Amulet in Remnant 2 DLC.

Before you get the Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom

Clear this room first before you go for the Amulet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you go and get the Moon Stone Amulet in Remnant 2, I suggest you solve the Moon Tile Puzzle in the Earthen Colosseum zone in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. I also recommend you purposely fall through the floor and clear all the enemies because that will make getting the amulet easier.

Moon Stone Amulet location in The Forgotten Kingdom

Fall through here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moon Stone Amulet is hidden in the Moon Tile Puzzle room behind a full-moon tile which you need to fall through. When you enter the room, this will be the full-moon tile in the top-left corner. Go through the Moon Tile puzzle by stepping on the correct tiles until you reach the wall on the far back of the room.

Grab your Moon Stone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the Moon Stone item, follow these steps:

Begin with the chamber’s starting tile, and head left to the first moon. Take a right to the half moon, and continue straight to the waxing crescent (mostly blue) Turn left, and move towards the new moon (all blue). Finally, go right to full moon. You will fall through the puzzle’s floor, and in front of you will be the Moon Stone amulet.

What does the Moon Stone amulet do? Item stats, explained

Great for any weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moon Stone Amulet increases your Reload Speed by 15 percent. Additionally, every third time you manually reload, you also reload both weapons and get a 15-percent Range Damage boost. Quite honestly, the Reload Speed boost is already good enough for me, but the added Ranged Damage boost is just icing on the cake.

