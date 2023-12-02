Remnant 2: How to complete Elowen’s Quest in The Awakened King DLC

Elowen is a mysterious NPC found in The Forgotten Commune, a dungeon added to Remnant 2 alongside The Awakened King DLC, whose purpose isn’t immediately clear.

Despite how first impressions may seem, Elowen does serve a larger purpose than just moping around, and you can even receive a powerful Mutator from the Dran NPC, provided you complete some other events within The Forgotten Commune first. Read on to learn more about Elowen and how to complete her quest in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2: Elowen explained

Elowen is found on the lower layer of the only large open room within The Forgotten Commune in Losomn, and she is marked by a telltale blue NPC icon to help you locate her. When you first encounter her, she will simply ramble on with some foreboding monologues about a darkness growing inside her. Next to her, you can find a sad note from her betrothed, Brynlow, who explains in that he can no longer be seen with her for his own safety. Sheesh.

What a terrible partner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is more to this story, but you cannot progress further until you have cleared both Befouled Altars in the Forgotten Commune. These Altars can be frustrating to deal with, but thankfully they grant you the Ritualist’s Scythe in addition to progressing Elowen’s quest, so they’re definitely worth the headache.

Once you have defeated the Befouled Altars inside The Forgotten Commune, returning to Elowen will cause her to transform into a Fiend mini-boss called the Cursed Wretch.

How to complete Elowen’s quest in The Awakened King

Now that you have cleared both Befouled Altars and returned to Elowen, defeating the Cursed Wretch is the only task that remains. Depending on what random traits this mini-boss spawns with, it can give you a difficult time, but it shouldn’t be any harder than the Befouled Altars.

Make sure you have cleared out all of the spore-throwing fiends in the immediate area before returning to Elowen, as they’re easily aggroed from across the room and will make this fight an absolute nightmare. Once you’ve done so, return to Elowen, and be prepared for her transformation into the Cursed Wretch.

Are you feeling okay? You don’t look too great. Video by Dot Esports

Remnant 2: Reward for defeating Elowen

When you defeat Elowen in her transformed Cursed Wretch state, you will receive the Guts Mutator, which can be equipped on any Melee Weapon that does not come with a built in permanent Mutator.

First try. Video by Dot Esports.

The Guts Mutator is simple but powerful—the Melee Weapon that this Mutator is equipped on deals 5 percent more damage when its wielder has grey health present. Obviously, the mileage that you can get depends fully on your Build and whether or not you are already capitalizing on grey health benefits.

Other than the Guts Mutator, there are currently no other known rewards or secret events associated with defeating Elowen or the Cursed Wretch during The Awakened King.