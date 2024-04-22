Remnant 2 April 22 patch notes

Leading up to Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom release, developer Gunfire Games has shared some massive patch notes covering several changes. These are going into effect alongside The Forgotten Kingdom update, regardless of whether you get the DLC.

Many of these updates focus on significant quality-of-life changes and gun balances for some weapons that were lagging behind many preferred options. Some of your favorite standard guns in Remnant 2 might have gotten an upgrade, giving you more reason to go on a run with them, rather than one of the preferred legendary guns you get from bosses.

It’s a huge series of patch notes, and we’re ready to dive in. Here are the patch notes for Remnant 2’s April 22 update.

All April 22 patch notes for Remnant 2

A heap of changes are coming with The Forgotten Kingdom DLC launch. Image via Gunfire Games

The many changes coming to Remnant 2 give you a better idea of what to expect when you launch into The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. There’s a lot to cover, but we’re going to condense as much as possible. The Forgotten Kingdom officially launches on April 23.

General changes

Some of the general quality-of-life changes the Gunfire team has made include adding cross-platform friend invites, and they can now join each other in Remannt 2. Console players now have a FOV modifier, for those who were asking for it.

Player changes

There’s now an adjusted melee window when exiting a ladder, and the team has increased the buffer window for meleeing after all evasions and increased the movement speed cap from 150 percent to 200 percent. Players should feel they’re moving quite a bit faster. The team also changed the Bleed Status effect to half when Triage is activated; the Slow status effect now works when negative status effects should trigger, and Exposure increases damage from all sources by 15 percent.

Traits

Not too many Trait changes were modified by the team, but a handful of things were switched up, and some were combined, removing them completely.

Amplitude : Now has the Resonance bonus

: Now has the Resonance bonus Glutton : Increased to 35 percent

: Increased to 35 percent Handling : Reduced to 30 percent

: Reduced to 30 percent Resonance : Removed

: Removed Swiftness : Now has the Wayfarer bonus

: Now has the Wayfarer bonus Wayfarer: Removed

Archetype changes

The Gunfire Games team went through several changes for each Archetype, and the hefty modifications are challenging to go through. Overall, many of them received some changes to not feel too overpowered, giving you more choices if you want to try something new, rather than making some feel more powerful than others. The one that didn’t receive too many changes was Medic, and it should feel like a standard, go-to option for any Remnant 2 players who want to remain healers. The same goes for Invader, which only had a bug removed from its Archetype.

Melee weapon changes

The melee weapons in Remnant 2 received some tweaks. There are not too many changes here, with adjustments down to the Atom Splitter, Hero’s Sword, Huntress Spear, Smolder, Stonebreaker, Spectral Blade, World’s Edge, and Assassin’s Dagger. The other weapons were left untouched, and you shouldn’t notice any differences from them.

Standard and Special gun changes

Like the upcoming swappable mods section, the Standard and Special gun changes for Remnant 2 are immense. While there are multiple changes across the board for many of these choices, the adjustments are mostly in small damage changes, magazine sizes, fire rates, and reload speeds. Some of the heftier changes for the standard weapons include the Crossbow, Wrangler, Rupture Cannon, and the Western Classic.

Similar to the Standard options, several Special weapons received a handful of changes. Some of the more significant changes include making the Corrupted Cube Gun better nearly every day, lowering the performance of Anguish, increasing the mod cost for the Merciless, heavily toning down the Corrupted Savior, and fine-tuning the Aphelion and Corrupted Aphelion stats.

Melee and ranged mutator changes

The primary goal of Gunfire Games was to balance the many mutator choices to offer more options for Remnant 2 players. The hope was to ensure there’s more build variety available, rather than only a handful of choices that everyone gravitates toward, regardless of their playstyle. Like the weapons, there are multiple small changes across the board.

For Ranged mutators, Transpose has its ranged damage bonus and duration reduced, Refunder has a 50 percent chance to activate with its L10 bonus going down to 25 percent, Spirit Healer has a lower Mod Spend requirement and has its Healing Per mod reduced to two percent, but with increased duration, and Dreadful reduced its gray health requirement and damage bonus, but increased its reload bonus. These are some of the more noteworthy changes, but there were multiple, minor changes to many mutators.

The same goes for the Melee mutators. The biggest changes include Weaponlord having an increased Strike bonus at 15 percent but reduced its duration to five seconds, Shielded Strike has an increased max per strike shield bonus and lowered duration to five seconds, Tainted Blade has its damage reduced to 250 and duration knocked down to 10 seconds with its max damage bonus going down to eight percent, and Overdrive has its base effect scale to level and changed the duration of base effect to now be static.

Amulet changes

Gunfire Games struggled with the best way to balance the changes it wanted to do for the Trinkets and Amulet slots in Remnant 2. The hope is to make sure players feel better about any choices they make to not go with a damage-based amulet and to reward them for those options. There are a lot of changes to cover here, far too much for us to cover for you. Overall, Remnant 2 players should see more benefits to choosing non-damage-based Trinkets.

Some of the best changes include increasing the damage bonus and damage taken to 25 percent for Cost of Betrayal, removing the damage taken penalty for Daredevil Charm, reducing the damage bonus to 15 percent, and adding a 10 percent damage bonus when below 50 percent health for Death’s Embrace, and removing the enemy damage requirement for Indignant Fetish while reducing all damage bonus to 20 percent and duration down to 15 seconds. Those are only to name a few, with multiple changes throughout the patch notes.

The full patch notes for Remnant 2’s April 22 The Forgotten Kingdom update are on the official Remnant 2 website.

