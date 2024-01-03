How to get the Tranquil Heart relic in Remnant 2

Unlike most Soulslike games, Remnant 2 lets you change how your healing items work. You can do this by finding new Relics scattered around the game world. A few Relics are particularly tedious to acquire, and the Tranquil Heart is one of them—but fortunately for you, we’re here to help.

Before you get the Tranquil Heart in Remnant 2

The Tranquil Heart in Remnant 2. Screenshot via Playing Quietly by Aleksandar Perisic

Before you go out and farm this Relic, I highly recommend you get familiar with the world of Remnant 2 and finish the main campaign at least once. Unlike most items you can farm through Adventure Mode, you can only get the Tranquil Heart in Campaign mode. Not only that, but there is a very good chance you can miss out on it entirely simply because you didn’t roll the correct worlds.

To avoid any frustrations, make sure you are familiar with the game, you’ve beaten the campaign at least once, and most importantly, you’re fine with rerolling the campaign over and over again.

How to get the Tranquil Heart in Remnant 2

First, roll a new campaign (any difficulty will do), and make sure the first area you get is N’Erud with Seeker’s Rest as your starting area. If you don’t get both of these, just keep rerolling until you do. Once you get this combination, don’t celebrate just yet, because you’ll have to get very lucky again a bit later.

In N’Erud, you need to get the Override Pin. You can get it in the second area as long as you started in Seeker’s Rest. The Override Pin is normally used during a boss fight, but DO NOT USE IT. You need it for later. Finish the boss fight and pray to the RNG gods that you don’t have to do another reroll.

When you get to the Labyrinth and open the portal to your next zone, hope that you get Losomn with Morrow Parish as your starting area. If you get Yaesha instead of Losomn, all is not lost—you’ll just need to clear the entire world before getting to Losomn next. It’s faster to clear Yaesha than to start again, though, so press on.

You’ll be able to get the Tranquil Heart as long as you unlock Losomn and start at Marrow Parish. But, if you start Losomn in the Palace Courtyard, you’ll have to reroll the campaign again and start all over. Yeah, it really sucks.

Just before the Nightweaver’s arena, you can get the Tormented Heart. Screenshot via Playing Quietly by Aleksandar Perisic

Now, if you’re lucky to get to Marrow Parish, keep going through the campaign until you get to the area just before The Nightweaver boss fight. In the hallway just before the boss, there is an entrance on the left that will glow red. Inside will be a web that you can use an item on. Use the Override Pin on the web, and you’ll get the Tormented Heart. Whew, finally.

Lastly, go to Nimue’s Retreat and give Nimue the heart, and she will transform it into the Tranquil Heart Relic.

What does the Tranquil Heart do in Remnant 2?

If you don’t like popping heals all the time, the Tranquil Heart is a great pick for you. Instead of healing a good chunk of your health at once, the Tranquil Heart will slowly regenerate your health without you even needing to interact with it. When you activate the Relic, it will temporarily double your regeneration rate. So, if you are playing a build where you don’t always need to pop heals, this Relic will be perfect for you, as long as you don’t take too much damage at once.

Good luck, have fun, and hopefully you won’t have to reroll the campaign too many times.