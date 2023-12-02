How to get the Shadow of Misery in Remnant 2

Remnant 2‘s Status Effects are more important than ever thanks to the The Awakened King DLC. Dealing more damage with Burning or Bleeding can be devastating, which is where the Shadow of Misery comes in. This ring is an effective build-around tool, so let’s go over where you can find it, and which builds it’s ideal for.

Where is the Shadow of Misery in Remnant 2?—explained

Get looking. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Shadow of Misery is a random drop in Losomn. In most scenarios, random world drops tend to be in side dungeons and non-required Locations scattered across the map for players to collect. For this reason, because it is random, it may take several re-rolls of Losomn to find this ring.

The best guidance we can give you is that it may spawn in any Losomn map. Certain dungeons have spots where a random drop can spawn, often beside corpses or living spaces, but there’s no guarantee your version of Losomn will have the Shadow of Misery in it.

It’s impossible to identify most rings from a distance, so you’re mostly forced to pick up every purple item you see. Farming this ring is tedious, but it isn’t without its benefits.

The Awakened King introduced several other randomly spawning rings in Losomn that you can collect. That includes the Brawler’s Pride, a stellar melee ring, and the Dried Clay Ring, a fantastic option that combos well with the Whispering Marble Amulet.

This means you’ll have to scour Losomn maps if you want to eventually find the Shadow of Misery. Alternatively, you can poke your head into Losomn’s main hub and look for purple glows, hit up the easy ones to find, and then re-roll the world. This isn’t going to be the fastest process, but it’s safe and will chip away at the random item pool consistently.

Most importantly, as you continuously spawn and work your way through Losomn Adventure Modes or Campaigns, you will chip away at the random item pool and finally get the status effect damage bonus you deserve.

Is the Shadow of Misery good?

The Shadow of Misery is a strong ring for builds that lay on Status Effects, especially those using the Ritualist archetype. It provides a 15 percent status damage bonus, one of the highest percentage bonuses on any ring in the game. That said, Statuses do take a while to apply their damage, so this ring is important for specific builds that focus on Status Effects, like those using the Energized Neck Coil.

There are four damaging Status Effects in Remnant 2—Burning, Corroded, Overloaded, and Bleeding. The more of these statuses that your build can apply, the more you’re in the market for the Shadow of Misery. That’s largely because you want enemies to die quickly in Remnant 2, and waiting for the Status Effects to tick through their damage can be devastating.

Ritualist makes the best use of this Ring, but Handler and Archon both have abilities that give them innate Status Damage. In addition, any build can theoretically access Status Effect Damage. There are three methods to do so:

Mods, such as Hot Shot and Corroded Shot, can give you temporary Status Effects.

Mutators, such as Fetid Wounds and Twisting Wounds, can make your gun apply Status Effects under certain conditions.

Guns, such as the Sparkfire Shotgun, Hellfire, Enigma, or Nebula, have innate Status Effect Damage or unique mods that make applying Status Effect Damage more consistent.

The Shadow of Misery does work well by itself, but it works significantly better with items like the Energized Neck Coil. This Amulet converts Status Effect Damage into immediate area-of-effect damage. Alternatively, you can attempt to use the Sinister Totem in The Forbidden Grove of Yaesha for 50 percent additional Status damage. Alongside the Shadow of Misery, this can stack up your Status Effect damage massively.

Rings that combo well with the Shadow of Misery are usually Status-based. One of the best for the Shadow is the Timekeeper’s Jewel, a ring that improves the duration of all Status Effects. Alongside the Energized Neck Coil and the Ritualist’s natural 100 percent increase to Status Effect duration, you can deal massive damage by applying a huge-duration Burn or Bleed to a target.