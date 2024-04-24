How to get the Opportunist mutator in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

You can find several mutators while exploring Remnant 2, and there’s more for you to acquire in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. One of these mutators is known as the Opportunist, and you can add it to your growing arsenal.

Similar to the other mutators, there’s a chance for it to appear after you complete a specific fight. There’s a chance you can locate it while exploring in Remnant 2, and after you find it, narrowing down the exact build it works for is key to improving your character. Here’s what you need to know about where to find the Opportunist mutator in Remnant 2‘s The Forgotten Kingdom.

Where to get the Opportunist mutator in Remnant 2

The only way to track down the Opportunist mutator in Remnant 2 is by taking down Aberrations. You can find Aberrations by exploring Remnant 2, and these encounters pit you in a fight against an elite enemy with several unique modifiers underneath their names. Examples of Aberrations include Fetid Corpse, Restless Corpse, The Progeny, Defiler, Rot, Wither, and Fester, to name a few.

You can identify an Aberration by the distinct, red glow around the enemy. Their name also appears at the top, similar to a boss, with several modifiers that provide unique benefits to the enemy, making them more challenging to defeat. When exploring The Forgotten Kingdom, there are chance encounters to face off against many you’ve encountered while exploring Yaesha in the base Remnant 2 experience. You might be able to find the Far-Sighted mutator while also exploring The Forgotten Kingdom.

There’s a random chance you can get the Opportunist mutator from any of these encounters. You may not get it on your first run of The Forgotten Kingdom, but there’s a good chance you could find it elsewhere in Remnant 2.

After you have the Opportunist mutator, you will receive a bonus every time you perform a perfect dodge in combat. It activates the Opportunity bonus, increasing your melee Critical Chance by 50 percent for two seconds. If you upgrade this mutator until it reaches level 10, while Opportunity is active on your character, any dodge or combat slide refreshes the duration of the effect. You must add the Opportunist mutator to your melee weapon to use it. You may want to add it to your Invoker build after you unlock it.

