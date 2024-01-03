How to get the Krell Axe in Remnant 2

While Remnant 2 is primarily played with guns, melee weapons can be just as effective. If you run out of ammo, grabbing a strong melee weapon can save your life. The Krell Axe is a very decent melee weapon hidden in Yaesha.

Where to find the Krell Axe in Remnant 2

Krell Axe Status. Image via IGN

The Krell Axe is hidden in Yaesha at Endaira’s End. If you have unlocked and completed Yaesha but don’t have this location, you have to reroll this world. Reroll it and explore the Ziggurat. I hope that you get Endaira’s End.

Once you get to Endaira’s End, go through the zone and get to the very last checkpoint. You’ll know you’re at the last checkpoint because you will collect a purple item called Endaira’s Endless Loop. You can find this inside a small, empty throne room with the actual throne missing. The throne area will also be up a few steps. Collect Endaira’s Endless Loop, where the throne is supposed to be, but do not exit the room. Instead, walk down the stairs and slowly turn left of the throne (right if looking from the room’s entrance).

Step on a pressure plate that will open a hidden room right in front of you. This is where the Krell Axe is located. The room that will open will be a small square room with another pressure plate in the middle. Each of these pressure plates will unlock another identical room.

Stand on the pressure plate to reveal a hidden room. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Playing Quietly

Now, here’s where you need to be careful. While each room looks identical, they will all have at least one enemy (one room has a mini-boss). Additionally, each room may have a trap. If you trigger the trap, arrows will fire at you and can instantly kill you. To avoid them, I recommend dive rolling into the side of each new square room you unlock.

If you die, don’t worry because you won’t have to unlock every room again. All previously discovered square rooms will be marked on your map, so explore the ones you haven’t yet discovered. In one of the rooms, one enemy will drop the Krell Axe. Once you find it, keep exploring other rooms for some extra treasure.

What does the Krell Axe do in Remnant 2?

The Krell Axe is a regular melee weapon that can be upgraded to +20. Other than hitting hard, the weapon also has a shock attack. You can use the Axe’s mod, Krell Edge, to throw it at enemies causing an OVERLOAD damage-over-time effect. Oh, and don’t worry about retrieving the weapon. Your character will just pull and draw another one automatically.