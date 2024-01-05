How to get the Burden of the Divine ring in Remnant 2

Do you like to be the dedicated healer in Remnant 2? If you do, then you’re going to need proper equipment. The Burden of the Divide is arguably the best ring if you plan to pop heals for your party. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to get, too.

Burden of the Divine ring location in Remnant 2

They could have tried a bit harder to hide this room. Image via Remnant2wiki

The Burden of the Divine ring can be found in the Great Sewers in Losomn. You can find it during the main campaign or through adventure mode. While it’s technically hidden, I actually managed to find it without even trying during my first playthrough of the game.

While in the Great Sweres, visit Tiller’s Rest and go to the very corner of the map until you find a ladder leading up. Up the ladder, there will be a very obvious hidden area behind a barricade. Destroy the shelf and the few barrels blocking the entrance and continue down the tunnel. Further down, you’ll have to make a long jump. Land on the catwalk on the other side and immediately kill the slime enemies on your right that are hanging around a pipe. This will unclog the pipe, and if you unclog them all, you can also grab the Meridian Handgun in this area. Keep going all the way to the end of the catwalk, and you’ll find a corpse with a purple item glowing next to it. This is the Burden of the Divine Ring.

Grab the ring from the corpse. Image via Remnant2wiki

What does the Burden of the Divine ring do in Remnant 2?

In my opinion, this is the best healing ring in the game. The ring reduces all damage you deal by 10 percent, which isn’t good. However, 50 percent of your self-healing abilities go to your allies. This is just too valuable to pass up on, even with the damage reduction. I used this ring when I was the dedicated healer, and I only really needed to heal myself to keep my entire party alive.

