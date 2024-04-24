How to get the Battle armor set in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC

The Battle set is one of the few new full armor sets featured in Remnant 2’s DLC expansion, The Forgotten Kingdom.

If you’ve just started playing the expansion or are on the lookout for something that cosmetically reimagines you as a World War 2 soldier, the Battle set is your best bet.

How to get the Battle armor set in Remnant 2

In order to acquire the Battle armor set in the Forgotten Kingdom DLC, you must head on over to the Proving Grounds located in the region of Yaesha.

The Proving Grounds is one of the most difficult sites to clear in Remnant 2 as the area is filled with rooms spiked with booby traps and puzzles. However, retrieving the Battle set will only require you to parkour through the dart traps embedded in the walls of the first room.

To clear the first room, climb onto the raised platform to activate the trap. Before advancing on to the next platform, wait until the first set of darts are hurled. Stand in the opposite direction of the darts and use the audio to your advantage for when you need to evade.

Getting hit by one of the darts will cause half of your health to deplete, meaning that two miscalculated steps will result in you starting the puzzle all over again. Take your time and jump onto the platforms when you’re in the clear.

After clearing out the trap, land on the main platform and pull the lever in front of you. Pulling the lever will cause the water level to drop and a secret chamber will appear that once was submerged underwater. Simply return to the entrance of the first room and drop down to the newly erupted chamber.

Head over to the southern section of the chamber to spot a glowing corpse lying behind one of the columns. Interact with the corpse to retrieve the full Battle armor set in Remnant 2.

The corpse wearing the battle set. Screenshot by Dot Esport

The Battle armor set includes:

Battle Shirt (body armor)

Battle Gloves (gloves)

Battle Helmet (head armor)

Battle Slacks (leg armor)

The Battle set is a medium armor set that is more inclined towards the cosmetic side in the Forgotten Kingdom DLC. Its main focus is on looks rather than the stats. Although the armor set provides great resistance against fire and blood, it compromises on mobility with a 25 percent increase in Stamina cost.

