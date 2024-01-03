Remnant 2 has a lot of cool items you get from beating bosses and enemies on specific difficulties. But some items are hidden, and Archer’s Crest ring is one of them. Here’s how to get your hands on this ring.

How to get the Archer’s Crest Ring in Remnant 2

This is the room where the hidden wall is. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nightlife Gamer

The Archer’s Crest Ring is hidden behind an invisible wall in Yaesha, Endaira’s End. The invisible wall is hidden inside a room with small waterfalls. When you enter this room, head to the right side and find a wall between two pillars. It pretty much looks like a secret room. Go through the wall and head downstairs. Once there, there will be two very annoying enemies. These two managed to kill me a few times because it’s a pretty tight corridor, and the enemies have a clear shot at you. I recommend using AoE abilities or having a turret to help you deal with them quickly. Once you kill them, continue into the room and there will be a chest. The ring will be inside the chest.

How to spawn the waterfall room in Yaesha Endaira’s End in Remnant 2

If you’ve already done Endaira’s End in Yaesha, there’s a chance you got the wind puzzle tower instead of the waterfall room. If this happened to you, simply reroll Yaesha in Adventure mode until you get to the waterfall room. This happened to me, and I got the waterfall room on my third reroll, which didn’t take long.

What does the Archer’s Crest Ring do in Remnant 2?

Archer’s Crest Ring. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nightlife Gamer

The Archer’s Crest Ring increases projectile speed by 20 percent and decreases weapon charge time by 25 percent. These two bonuses make the ring ideal for healing. It’s not the best healing ring, but it can come in ifndy fi you rely on projectile healing.