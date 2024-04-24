How to get Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom

If you want to make the ultimate meal in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom, why not try making a huge egg-based dish? For such a dish, you need a Kuri Kuri Egg. Here’s where to find and what to do with the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom.

Where to find Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom

Kuri Kuri Egg map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2‘s The Forgotten Kingdom inside a nest in the Ancient Canopy (the first zone when you start the DLC).

To get to the nest, make your way the only path possible when you first start the DLC. As you make your way the path, just before you start going up the hill that leads to Walt the merchant, look to the right for a path that leads back in the direction you came from, only upwards. Go down this path and ignore the steps that lead to the secret waterfall entrance (in One Shot mode, this is the entrance to the zone where you can get the Crystal Staff).

Think of how much protein is in one of these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the end of the path, climb high up. There is a nest with the Kuri Kuri Egg inside. I’m sure mama bird might have something to say, but as they say: “You can’t make an omelet without breaking a Kuri Kuri Egg”.

What to do with the Kuri Kuri Egg in Remnant 2 The Forgotten Kingdom

Once you have the Egg, go back to Ward 13 and find a guy that’s working on the grill. Talk to him and he tells you that he is tired of always making meat-based dishes and would like to try other ingredients. Give him the egg. He happily takes the Egg and tells you to go and do something else until he is done.

Hopefully, we get a good meal out of the egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, cooking the Kuri Kuri Egg might take a while. I suggest you go and do other things in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. If you can’t wait, you can always travel back and forth between any location and Ward 13 and check to see if the guy is done cooking the egg.

When you finally get him to talk to you again about the egg, he asks for more ingredients, which you can get from other biomes. We are still working on figuring out where those ingredients are and what the end result is, so stay tuned for more updates.

