How to get Crystal Staff in Remnant 2 DLC

One of the most enjoyable new weapons in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is the Crystal Staff. Not only does it look cool and hit hard, it can also cast two types of magic spells. Here’s where you can find the Crystal Staff in the Remnant 2 DLC.

Before you get the Crystal Staff in Remnant 2 DLC

Always check behind waterfalls in any video game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can get the Crystal Staff in the Remnant 2 DLC, you need to get to the Infested Abyss. This hidden area is accessible from the first zone (Ancient Canopy). As you make your way to Walt (the friendly merchant NPC), you’ll come across a path on the right side that leads to a waterfall. Jump through the waterfall to find a hidden room that contains the entrance to the Ancient Abyss.



I also recommend you bring a healing ability, because getting to the Crystal Staff can get hairy, even on the lowest difficulty.

Where is the Crystal Staff in Remnant 2 DLC?

Don’t mind if I take this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crystal Staff is located at the very bottom level of the Infested Abyss. Halfway through the zone, when you reach the first checkpoint, you’ll come across a hole with spiraling roots around it. This is a one-way drop, so make sure you’re prepared. After you drop down and make your way through the tunnels, you’ll notice a red poison fog that damages you whilst you’re in it. You have to get rid of the entire fog in the Infested Abyss before you can get the Crystal Staff.

The Fog of poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To clear the fog, destroy three Root Nexus blockades. These are large organ-like walls that block your path. After you defeat three of them, make your way to the bottom of the Infested Abyss. There, you’ll find a sarcophagus with a mummy inside holding the Crystal Staff.



How to beat Root Nexus in Remnant 2 DLC

Damage it a little bit and then kill the spawned enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though it’s just a blockade, the Root Nexus can be a pain to kill. This is because the second you start shooting it, enemies will come and defend it.

While it may be tempting to go all out and try to kill the Root Nexus while ignoring the spawning enemies, this tactic will kill you, even on the lowest difficulty.

Instead, I suggest you take off about 25 percent of the Root Nexus’s health and then start killing all enemies that spawned. Once you kill all enemies, keep damaging the Root Nexus by another 25 percent, then repeat the whole process. Seriously, you can easily get overrun by enemies, and I had to restart this section a few times because I got overconfident. Take things slowly, clear enemies when they spawn, and you should be fine.

Also, don’t worry about the poisonous fog too much. Sure, it reduces your health while you stand in it, but it’s only by a small amount and it’s nothing a good heal can’t fix.

Crystal Staff stats in Remnant 2

Crystal Staff status and description. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crystal Staff is a powerful melee weapon in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. While it doesn’t do much damage from melee hits, if you charge it up, you can fire 10 lightning balls at enemies, making it almost like an extra ranged weapon.



Even better, if you don’t use the 10 charges, you can use another charged attack which consumes all the remaining charges and turns them into one bolt of lightning that damages a single enemy. Even if you don’t like using melee weapons in Remnant 2, give the Crystal Staff a try. It’s a lot of fun.

