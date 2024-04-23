A look at the new environment players will explore in Remnant 2 DLC.
New mysteries to solve. Image via Gearbox
Category:
Remnant

How to get Crystal Staff in Remnant 2 DLC

An awesome new melee weapon.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:01 am

One of the most enjoyable new weapons in Remnant 2: The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is the Crystal Staff. Not only does it look cool and hit hard, it can also cast two types of magic spells. Here’s where you can find the Crystal Staff in the Remnant 2 DLC.

Recommended Videos

Before you get the Crystal Staff in Remnant 2 DLC

Remnant 2 character is looking at a waterfall
Always check behind waterfalls in any video game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can get the Crystal Staff in the Remnant 2 DLC, you need to get to the Infested Abyss. This hidden area is accessible from the first zone (Ancient Canopy). As you make your way to Walt (the friendly merchant NPC), you’ll come across a path on the right side that leads to a waterfall. Jump through the waterfall to find a hidden room that contains the entrance to the Ancient Abyss.

I also recommend you bring a healing ability, because getting to the Crystal Staff can get hairy, even on the lowest difficulty

Where is the Crystal Staff in Remnant 2 DLC?

Remnant 2 Crystal Staff location
Don’t mind if I take this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crystal Staff is located at the very bottom level of the Infested Abyss. Halfway through the zone, when you reach the first checkpoint, you’ll come across a hole with spiraling roots around it. This is a one-way drop, so make sure you’re prepared. After you drop down and make your way through the tunnels, you’ll notice a red poison fog that damages you whilst you’re in it. You have to get rid of the entire fog in the Infested Abyss before you can get the Crystal Staff.

Remnant 2 character is standing inside the poison fog
The Fog of poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To clear the fog, destroy three Root Nexus blockades. These are large organ-like walls that block your path. After you defeat three of them, make your way to the bottom of the Infested Abyss. There, you’ll find a sarcophagus with a mummy inside holding the Crystal Staff. 


How to beat Root Nexus in Remnant 2 DLC

Remnant 2 character is fighting Root Nexus
Damage it a little bit and then kill the spawned enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though it’s just a blockade, the Root Nexus can be a pain to kill. This is because the second you start shooting it, enemies will come and defend it. 

While it may be tempting to go all out and try to kill the Root Nexus while ignoring the spawning enemies, this tactic will kill you, even on the lowest difficulty.

Instead, I suggest you take off about 25 percent of the Root Nexus’s health and then start killing all enemies that spawned. Once you kill all enemies, keep damaging the Root Nexus by another 25 percent, then repeat the whole process. Seriously, you can easily get overrun by enemies, and I had to restart this section a few times because I got overconfident. Take things slowly, clear enemies when they spawn, and you should be fine.

Also, don’t worry about the poisonous fog too much. Sure, it reduces your health while you stand in it, but it’s only by a small amount and it’s nothing a good heal can’t fix.

Crystal Staff stats in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 Crystal Staff status and description
Crystal Staff status and description. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Crystal Staff is a powerful melee weapon in The Forgotten Kingdom DLC. While it doesn’t do much damage from melee hits, if you charge it up, you can fire 10 lightning balls at enemies, making it almost like an extra ranged weapon.


Even better, if you don’t use the 10 charges, you can use another charged attack which consumes all the remaining charges and turns them into one bolt of lightning that damages a single enemy. Even if you don’t like using melee weapons in Remnant 2, give the Crystal Staff a try. It’s a lot of fun.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2
Remnant 2 character is standing in front of a waterfall
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom
Lydusa fight in Remnant 2 DLC
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom
Remnant 2 character is in the Moon Puzzle Room
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2
Remnant 2 character is standing in front of a waterfall
Category: Remnant
Remnant
How to get Soul Shard Ring in Remnant 2
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom
Lydusa fight in Remnant 2 DLC
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to defeat Lydusa in The Forgotten Kingdom
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom
Remnant 2 character is in the Moon Puzzle Room
Category: Remnant
Remnant
Remnant 2: How to get Moon Stone Amulet in The Forgotten Kingdom
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 23, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.