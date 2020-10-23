PUBG to streamline matchmaking on console by closing some queue options

You might have to switch up your party size.

The developers behind PUBG‘s console versions are removing certain queue options in order to “increase player count in matches and decrease waiting times”, announced via a blog post on the official website.

PUBG Corp stated that the “high number of queues… has been negatively affecting player experience and matchmaking.” After monitoring the health of matchmaking across various regions, the devs will be pulling the plug on the following queues in the update to season nine:

Europe

FPP Solo

FPP Duo

South America

FPP Solo

FPP Duo

FPP Squad

Asia

FPP Solo

FPP Duo

FPP Squad

Ranked TPP Squad

Oceania

FPP Solo

FPP Duo

FPP Squad

Ranked TPP Squad

The end goal for these changes is to “avoid bot-filled matches and less waiting times” due to PUBG‘s competitiveness “by nature.” The bot ratios will also be adjusted, with more freedom for longer queue times in order to ensure a higher quantity of human players, as outlined in another blog post last week.

PUBG Corp wrote that while Ranked is significantly less popular in the Asia and Oceanic regions, the incoming Ranked Solos is a “major part of Season Nine.” The developers wanted players in the regions to “get a fair chance to revive the Ranked Mode scene,” and hope that solo queue will be more sustainable than squads.