PUBG postpones PGS: Berlin, citing safety concerns over coronavirus

The PUBG Global Series, specifically PGS: Berlin, is now being postponed until later in the year due to growing health concerns involving the coronavirus.

This statement comes directly from PUBG Corporation as a response to the coronavirus being declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization due to the increased risk associated with the illness.

“With the health and safety of our players, employees, and fans as our top priorities, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone April’s PGS: Berlin event,” PUBG Corp. said. “The dates and times of regional qualifiers may also be subject to change. The plan to host four PUBG global esports events in 2020 remains unchanged, and we are actively exploring options for when a replacement event can be held.”

PGS: Berlin was going to be the starting point for the 2020 PUBG Global Series, originally set to begin in March and run into April. But now, the start date is up in the air for the European event, which could end up pushing back the other two PGS tournaments depending on when the first event begins.

The PUBG Global Championship is still scheduled for November, but this seems like it’s now subject to change based on what happens with the rest of the PGS events leading up to it. There’s no word on when we’ll learn about the new dates for PGS: Berlin, but PUBG Corp. promises an update as soon as it has a better grasp on the situation.

“We will provide updates once we have a better understanding of the best options for esports fans, players, and staff,” PUBG Corp. said. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this situation.”

It doesn’t seem like this change will impact PUBG’s development at all and only applies to the esports scene. This is one of several events canceled because of the coronavirus, including the ESL One Los Angeles Dota 2 Chinese Qualifiers and the Shanghai Dragons’ Overwatch League homestand.