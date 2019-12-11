PUBG 5.3 update brings improvements and new items to test server

PUBG Update 5.3 was released on the test servers earlier today.

Rather than bringing major changes, it’ll introduce some improvements and new items to the game. Here are the changes:

Blood effect improvements : Visual representation of blood is now more precise and distinctive. Blood splatter is also added.

Blood splatter is also added.

Vending Machines nerf: The maximum number of uses is reduced by five (from 15 to 10).

Settings: Settings can now be saved in the cloud, except for those dependants on hardware.

Screengrab via PUBG

Weapon masteries: Players can choose their favorite weapon in the Mastery tab and it'll appear on their stats.

Happy Holidays theme in the menu.

theme in the menu. Weapon HUD improvement

Custom mode improvements

New skins and items BattleStat weapon skins: QBU, P1911, SKS and P92 Three Factory Worker skins Four Punk Destruction skins

BP Random Crates : They no longer give crates that need a key to be unlocked and their content has been adjusted.

: They no longer give crates that need a key to be unlocked and their content has been adjusted. Bug fixes

The Survivor Pass: Badlands season will end on Jan. 14. A countdown will begin on Jan. 1 until the end of the season.

The full patch notes can be found here. Despite this update being moderate in terms of changes and new features, the team is working on bigger changes before the holidays, PUBG Corp. said.

Update 5.3 will soon be released on PUBG’s live servers.